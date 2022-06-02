ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Rafael, CA

1 chart compares how much gas prices have skyrocketed in different regions of the US in the last 2 years

A customer prepares to pump gas into her car at a Chevron gas station on May 20, 2022 in San Rafael, California.

  • It's getting more and more expensive to fill the tank.
  • Using weekly data, we looked at how much gas prices have increased since 2020.
  • The West Coast is seeing the highest gas prices per gallon compared to other areas of the country.

As Americans continue to pay more at gas stations, weekly data shows just how much prices have soared over time throughout different parts of the US.

According to weekly data from the US Energy Information Administration , regular gas prices increased to a series high of $4.62 per gallon on May 30 from $4.59 per gallon a week ago.

But just how much prices have skyrocketed differs across the US. The following chart shows what the weekly regular gas prices were per gallon for the overall US and for the different regions of the US — called Petroleum Administration for Defense Districts — since the start of 2020. We looked at the three sub-regions of the East Coast: New England, Central Atlantic, and Lower Atlantic.

The West Coast, which is California, Nevada, Washington, Arizona, Oregon, Alaska, and Hawaii, is seeing the highest price per gallon. The regular gas price was up $1.84 per gallon from a year ago, sitting at $5.56 per gallon as of May 30 in this region.

The Gulf Coast, which is made up of six southern states, had the lowest price per gallon as of the latest data, but still higher than where it stood a year ago.

AAA data also shows just how gas prices have climbed, with the national average of regular unleaded gas at a record high of about $4.72 as of June 2. In California, the average was $6.21.

These higher gas prices may have consequences on summer plans.

"So far, the pent-up urge to travel caused by the pandemic outweighs high pump prices for many consumers," Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, said per the AAA newsroom . "But 67% of drivers recently surveyed told us they would change their driving habits if gas hit $4.50 a gallon. That number rises to 75% at $5 a gallon. If pump prices keep rising, will people alter their summer travel plans? That remains to be seen."

According to a Morning Consult survey commissioned by the American Hotel & Lodging Association as reported by CNBC , over two-thirds (69%) of Americans said they probably will travel this summer. But the survey shows that despite travel plans, 57% reported they "are likely to take fewer trips" and 54% "are likely to take shorter trips" because of gas prices.

"The pandemic has instilled in most people a greater appreciation for travel, and that's reflected in the plans Americans are making to get out and about this summer," Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association, said per a press release . "But just as COVID's negative impact on travel is starting to wane, a new set of challenges is emerging in the form of historic inflation and record high gas prices."

