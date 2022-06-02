ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israel will buy riskier assets for its reserves after adding China's yuan and cutting dollar holdings in its biggest portfolio reshuffle in a decade

By Phil Rosen
 3 days ago
Israeli Currency Richard T. Nowitz/Getty Images
  • Israel's central bank is adding more equities and high-yield corporate bonds to its portfolio.
  • "We have a broader set of currencies, and we're also going into a broader set of instruments," Governor Amir Yaron said Thursday.
  • The move follows Israel's currency reshuffle that saw dollar holdings slashed while boosting China's yuan.

