Grab your party hats and join us as we celebrate the Big Guy’s 118th birthday on, June 5 from 1-5pm. Enjoy a wonderful Sunday afternoon with free Blue Bell Ice Cream and cookies. The ever-popular trackless train will return along with special guest appearances from Mirabel, Captain America and ‘The Big Guy’ himself. There will be performances by Clog Wild Cloggers, Mason Music and much more. Game Stop is returning, and The World Games 2022 will join in the festivities. There will be more than 15 vendors with activities for kids of all ages to enjoy including moonwalks, a rock-climbing wall, animal encounters, face painting, glitter tattoos and much more!

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO