Penei Sewell noticed similarities between racing and football when he toured Team Penske’s garage on Sunday in his first visit to an IndyCar race. Before serving as the grand marshal for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear on Belle Isle, the Detroit Lions’ second-year offensive lineman was introduced to Roger Penske, General Motors CEO Mary Barra and Penske driver Scott McLaughlin. He also tested the steering wheel of Will Power’s car, comparing it to the Nintendo Game Boy he had as a child.

DETROIT, MI ・ 22 MINUTES AGO