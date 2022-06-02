ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dundalk, MD

Missing teen from Dundalk found

By Blair Young
Wbaltv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUNDALK, Md. — Baltimore County police have...

www.wbaltv.com

Wbaltv.com

Police officer injured, suspect dead in shootout at Towson apartment building

TOWSON, Md. — A Baltimore County police officer was shot Saturday night and a suspect is dead after a shooting in Towson. County police said officers were called to an apartment building on Virginia Avenue. Police said officers heard gunfire from one of the apartments, and the officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, killing the suspect.
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Essex Man Arrested In Killing Of 3-Year-Old Child, Deputies Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Harford County detectives have arrested a man from Essex, Maryland, for allegedly killing a 3-year-old girl in Belcamp, Maryland, according to authorities. Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies took Randolph James Mack, 43, into custody after an investigation led them to suspect he had played a role in the death of the child, authorities said on Saturday. Deputies had responded to the 1200 block of Ashmead Square for a report of a child in cardiac arrest on Friday. They found the child in a living room area of a home. Medics were already at the home attempting to save the life...
ESSEX, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore’s Carrollton Ridge Neighborhood Sees Second Deadly Shooting In Two Days

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Baltimore’s Carrollton Ridge neighborhood—and it is the second one within two days, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in South Baltimore were sent to the neighborhood to investigate a report of a shooting near the intersection of Ashton Street and Ramsay Street around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, police said. Once there, someone directed them to the 1900 block of Wilhelm Street. That is where they found an “unidentified male” with gunshot wounds, according to authorities. Medics arrived at the site of the shooting and pronounced the male dead, police said. On Thursday, police found a 28-year-old man who had been gunned down in the 300 block of South Pulaski Street. Medics also pronounced the man dead following the shooting. The two shootings were separated by about three blocks. Anyone with information on the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. People can make anonymous tips by calling Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore Teen's Mysterious Death On School Trip Leaves Parents Living 'Horrific Nightmare'

The parents of a 13-year-old Baltimore boy are desperately seeking answers after he suffered a medical emergency and died during a field trip. Baltimore City Schools officials told WBALTV that Baltimore Montessori School student Athumani Brown was participating in an activity at The NorthBay Adventure Camp in Cecil County, when he suffered a "significant" medical episode.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Maryland man arrested for murdering infant son

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. - Maryland State Police arrested a man Friday on homicide charges in connection to the murder of his 2-month-old son last month. Police say the suspect, Sean Casey Pierce, 49, of Baltimore, Maryland, is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, first-degree child abuse resulting in death, first-degree child abuse resulting in severe physical injury, second-degree child abuse, neglect of a minor and related charges in the death of his infant son, Chance Pierce.
FEDERALSBURG, MD
CBS Baltimore

Homicide Detectives Investigating Death Of Glen Burnie Man Found At Crash Scene

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating the death of a Glen Burnie man who was found Thursday evening at the scene of a crash, authorities said. Shortly before 7 p.m., officers were called to a crash in the 600 block of Millwright Court in Millersville, where they found a black sedan had crashed into two parked vehicles, Anne Arundel County Police said. The driver, 22-year-old Markail Keaven Johnson of Glen Burnie, had trauma to his body that was not related to the crash, police said. He died at the scene. Johnson’s remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy that will determine his cause of death. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-222-4731 or the anonymous tip line at 410-222-4700.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Suspects Sought In Connection With The Shooting Of Two Teenagers

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Baltimore police have released two pictures of suspects they are hoping to identify in connection to the shooting of a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy. The shooting took place  near the Citgo Gas Station in the 2300 block of Harford Road shortly after 5 p.m. on May 23. The teenagers were shot in the legs and were treated for non-life threatening injuries. A $4,000 reward is being offered for information on the identity of these suspects. Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook  
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Families affected by gun violence plant trees in victims' honor

Some Baltimore families whose loved ones became victims of fatal gun violence took part Saturday in a celebration of life by planting and dedicating trees in their honor. Healing is a major part of the event, which also symbolizes their loved ones living on and the families trying to get past the trauma they've suffered.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police investigating homicide in Millersville after man found in car

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are investigating a homicide after a man was found in his car after crashing into two parked vehicles in Millersville. Police were called around 7 p.m. Thursday to a crash in the 600 block of Millwright Court in Millersville. They discovered a black, four-door sedan that struck two parked SUVs. Police found the driver, who suffered apparent upper-body injuries not from the crash.
MILLERSVILLE, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis Police Investigating Stabbing on Tyler Avenue

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred last night in the City’s Robinwood Community off of Forest Drive. On June 2, 2022, at approximately 9:30 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the 1400 block of Tyler Ave. for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police: 18-year-old injured, shooting location unknown

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A teenager was shot in Northeast Baltimore overnight. According to police, before 12 a.m., officer responded to reports of a walk-in shooting victim. Once on scene, officer observed an 18-year-old man with non life-threatening gunshot wounds. The location of the incident is unknown, police said. Northeast...
BALTIMORE, MD

