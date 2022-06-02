ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Amazon Launches Invitation-Based Ordering for PS5 and Xbox Series X

By Marcos Cabello
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon launched a new ordering option in the US on Thursday for high-demand, low-supply products such as the highly coveted Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Instead of being able to instantly add these high-demand products to your cart, you'll need to request an invitation, which Amazon will then process....

www.cnet.com

