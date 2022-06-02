Obituary Notices – June 2, 2022

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest. Dance Theatre Northwest presents dynamic dance to inspire and delight. New York guest artist Richard Philion is back. Featured performers also include guest artist Adeline Campbell Prest, Fancy Williams, Emma Young, Sophie Herrera, Phoebe Holland, and Joanna Mesler. Performance will include excerpts from DTNW’s Swan Lake along with classical ballet, tap, musical theatre and jazz style favorites guaranteed to enchant you. DTNW’s Artistic Director, Melanie Kirk-Stauffer, will narrate.
