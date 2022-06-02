Obituary Notices – June 2, 2022

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release. To better reflect our goal of getting everyone who is eligible in Pierce County up to date on vaccinations, we are now highlighting that number on our main data page and on our weekly report. You’re considered up to date on vaccination once you’ve gotten your primary series of doses until you are eligible for a booster. After that, you need to get a booster to stay up to date. You can learn more about these changes in our Your Reliable Source blog.

PIERCE COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO