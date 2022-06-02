ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home, WA

Obituary Notices – June 2, 2022

The Suburban Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Carol Lee Lumbert, Mary Lou Sclair. Edwards...

thesubtimes.com

The Suburban Times

Gravelly Lake Dr and Washington Blvd both open

City of Lakewood announcement. Gravelly Lake Drive and Washington Boulevard are open. A single night closure will be required to pave the section of Gravelly between Nyanza and Pacific Highway and the portion of Nyanza just northeast of Gravelly the week after next. A series of localized night closures will be required for the contractor to stripe the road in a few weeks. Please be observant during daytime hours as the contractor may have some localized lane closures during the day to complete punch list items in the next few weeks.
The Suburban Times

Cultural Festivals Coming to Eastside and South Tacoma

City of Tacoma announcement. TACOMA, Wash. – The votes are in! Through a participatory budgeting process led by the Public Health Centers for Excellence at Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department in partnership with Tacoma Creates, 5,166 community members of all ages across the Eastside and South Tacoma have selected the cultural projects they most want to see in their communities – a Multicultural Festival Series in the Eastside and a South Tacoma Heritage Festival. The Eastside and South Tacoma are among Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department’s Communities of Focus. Each of the two selected projects will be supported with $100,000 in Tacoma Creates funding and implemented in late 2022 or in 2023.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

160th St E road closure

Pierce County social media post. Starting 6/6, 160th Street E near Frederickson will be closed between Canyon Rd E & 63rd Ave Ct E for the 144th St East Sewer Extension project. Crews will be working six 12-hour days per week, Mon-Sat. Sign up for alerts at PierceCountyWa.gov/144StreetEast.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

2022 Mike McGowan Educational Incentive Award Recipients Announced

Submitted by Rotary Club of Lakewood. LAKEWOOD, WASH—Rotary Club of Lakewood recently bestowed Mike McGowan Educational Incentive Awards to 10 graduating high school seniors from Harrison Preparatory, Clover Park, Lakes and Steilacoom high schools. Recipients:. Clover Park High School. Nevaeh Canley. Harrison Preparatory School. Karole-Anne Alviso. Shailyn Schaefer. Phoenix...
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

West Pierce Fire & Rescue’s Annual Open House Event Returns

West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement. On Saturday, June 4th, West Pierce Fire & Rescue will host its annual Duck Daze Open House event at Station 31 in University Place. This event is fun for the entire family, fully equipped with fire engine tours, games, safety information, custom-fit bike helmets and life jackets, and much more! The event is held in conjunction with the Duck Daze parade hosted by the City of University Place.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
The Suburban Times

Dance Theatre Northwest Present June 10 Dance Showcase

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest. Dance Theatre Northwest presents dynamic dance to inspire and delight. New York guest artist Richard Philion is back. Featured performers also include guest artist Adeline Campbell Prest, Fancy Williams, Emma Young, Sophie Herrera, Phoebe Holland, and Joanna Mesler. Performance will include excerpts from DTNW’s Swan Lake along with classical ballet, tap, musical theatre and jazz style favorites guaranteed to enchant you. DTNW’s Artistic Director, Melanie Kirk-Stauffer, will narrate.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
The Suburban Times

New Book, ‘Buffalo Soldiers and Band Music’

The Tacoma Buffalo Soldiers Museum and the Lakewood History Museum are delighted to announce the release of the new book “Buffalo Soldiers and Band Music” written by Susan Hintz of Lolo, MT. The book is a detailed history of the 25th Infantry Band at Fort Missoula, Montana from...
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Art coming to life on Tacoma HOV project

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement. Over the years as the Tacoma/Pierce County HOV program has progressed, we have shared a lot about closures, long bridge girders, but not a lot about art. Today, we are sharing details about a public art project we are getting ready to advance on East 28th Street in Tacoma.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Luck of the Irish – Tacoma Little Theatre’s Latest Production

Tacoma Little Theatre presents as part of its 103rd Season, The Luck of the Irish, by Kirsten Greenidge, and directed by Lydia K. Valentine, Tacoma’s Poet Laureate. The play explores the American experience with its multifaceted and layered complexities, both past and present. The Taylors offer compensation for purchasing...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Lakewood City Manager June 3 Info Bulletin

Read the Lakewood City Manager’s (John Caulfield) June 3 Info Bulletin to the Mayor and City Council online by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

All-Abilities Recreational Programs Scheduled All Summer Long in Lakewood

City of Lakewood announcement. The City of Lakewood is a proud partner to the Pierce County Specialized Recreation (PCSR) team, which hosts recreational activities for students of all ages and abilities. These inclusive programs include art, craft, sports, and social events for participants with and without disabilities. Many activities and events are scheduled throughout the summer in Lakewood.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Classy Chassis to temporarily close Lakewood location to install improvements

LAKEWOOD – Classy Chassis’ Automatic Wash tunnel at 7701 Custer Road W in Lakewood will be temporarily closed June 6-8 for planned improvements. Interior Express services will still be available at a limited capacity. All other departments/services (Detailing, Lobby, Xpress Lube, Classic Coffee) will remain open. Should we...
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Administrator June 3 Report to Council

Read the Town of Steilacoom Administrator’s June 3 report to the Town Council by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
STEILACOOM, WA
The Suburban Times

Duck Daze is Saturday

City of University Place social media post. Duck Daze is this Saturday, 6/4 beginning at 10AM along Bridgeport Way W from 29th to 27th St. Grab your chairs & maybe a duck hat or two, & enjoy the parade before heading into Market Square & @WestPierce Station 31 where the fun will continue! We can’t wait to see you there.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
The Suburban Times

JBLM-North Phase I (Gravelly and east end of Washington) Update￼

City of Lakewood announcement. Paving of the roadway has been completed in all locations north (west) of Nyanza. Paving previously scheduled for tonight (June 2) and into tomorrow morning (June 3) has been postponed due to anticipated weather. The remaining paving of Gravelly between Nyanza and Pacific Highway and along Nyanza just northeast of Gravelly will be completed once the weather clears. That paving will be done under a closure during the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. potentially during the week of June 13.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

The Lakewood City Council June 6 Meeting Agenda

The Lakewood City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on June 6 (7 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release. To better reflect our goal of getting everyone who is eligible in Pierce County up to date on vaccinations, we are now highlighting that number on our main data page and on our weekly report. You’re considered up to date on vaccination once you’ve gotten your primary series of doses until you are eligible for a booster. After that, you need to get a booster to stay up to date. You can learn more about these changes in our Your Reliable Source blog.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

CPSD Promising Future: Eero Hilton

A Clover Park School District story. Our Promising Futures Friday featured student this week is Custer Elementary School first grader Eero Hilton. Eero is precocious and enjoys learning so much that it often takes a moment for the adults in the room to catch up with him. This year, he has been challenging himself in the classroom and is grateful to his teacher for supporting his learning. “I really like Ms. Schneller. She is great,” he said. “I like participating in class by raising my hand and helping other students.”
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

TPD: Talks with the Chief

Tacoma Police announcement. Introducing “Talks with the Chief”, a new video series. Chief Moore answers one question in each video, from technical aspects of policing to lighthearted topics like what he does with his time off. This episode: TPD’s officer vacancy rate and recruiting: youtu.be/37zelb4Cjpc.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Row, row, row a paddleboard

City of Lakewood social media post. Row, row, row a paddleboard or kayak around American Lake with us this Saturday. Enjoy fun aquatic activities for all ages at this fun and free event at Harry Todd Park. Learn more at cityoflakewood.us/paddle-row/
LAKEWOOD, WA

