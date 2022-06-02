ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Armed man taken into custody after barricading in house in Butte

By John Emeigh
KBZK News
KBZK News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=438jyv_0fyDGRh200

BUTTE - Butte Police SWAT was involved in an incident in the 4800 block of South Utah Street in Butte Wednesday evening.

Patrol officers had responded to an incident where a male who was involved in a domestic incident had barricaded himself inside a residence. The male was armed with several knives and it was believed he may also have a handgun.

Negotiators did communicate with the male for over two hours. At approximately 9 pm, the SWAT Team forced entry to the house and the male was taken into custody.

No one was injured during the incident. However, A-1 Ambulance and Butte Fire Rescue were staged at the scene in the event of injuries.

More information will be provided when available.

Comments / 1

Related
montanarightnow.com

Butte SWAT team takes man into custody after two-hour standoff

A Butte Police SWAT team charged into a house Wednesday night after a two-hour standoff with a man involved in a domestic incident and took him into custody. The man was armed with several knives and police believed he might also have a handgun but the ordeal ended with nobody injured, Sheriff Ed Lester said in a news release issued at 10:20 p.m.
BUTTE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Locals react to day long police standoff in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - In the aftermath of Thursday’s 20-hour police standoff, neighbors say they couldn't be more relieved this is all over and ended ultimately with the suspect, Scott McKinney, taken into police custody. Missoula Police responded to the 100 block of Black Pine Trail Wednesday evening after receiving...
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Butte, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Butte, MT
Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
Newstalk KGVO

UPDATE: Missoula Standoff Suspect Arrested

According to Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold, the suspect male involved in a standoff since Wednesday night has been taken into custody. Police are still in the area and MPD detectives will be processing the scene. There were no injuries reported and the situation has been resolved peacefully and safely.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swat#Police#Butte Butte Police Swat#The Swat Team#A 1 Ambulance#Butte Fire Rescue
Newstalk KGVO

Man Assaults Missoula Police Officer at the Poverello Center

On May 31, 2022, at approximately 11:25 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer received a dispatch to the Poverello Center at 1110 W Broadway for a report of a disturbance. Dispatch notes advised a verbal and physical disturbance between two males and a female. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Search underway for woman last seen in Helena

HELENA, Mont. - A search is underway for a missing woman last seen in the Helena area. The Montana Department of Justice said in the Missing Endangered Person Advisory Kelly Sue Kelly, 59, is unhoused and was last seen on foot. According to the DOJ, she has threatened to complete...
HELENA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsTalk 95.5

Billings Man Robbed By 3 Juveniles Using a Hatchet in Downtown

Billings Police have arrested three individuals who were allegedly involved in a robbery early on Sunday morning in Downtown Billings. According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, BPD officers were dispatched at 4:35 am to 2500 1st Avenue North where three juvenile males robbed a 36-year-old Billings man using a hatchet.
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

Arntzen fined max $500 for illegally passing school bus, $400 suspended

A Helena city judge fined Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen $500 on Thursday for illegally driving past a school bus stopped to board children, according to court records. A police citation notes the bus had its lights flashing and stop sign displayed. The Municipal Court judge suspended $400 of the fine and the charge will be […] The post Arntzen fined max $500 for illegally passing school bus, $400 suspended appeared first on Daily Montanan.
HELENA, MT
Belgrade News

Cops & Courts: Leave your junk in the junk drawer

Take three young girls in a Comfort Inn hot tub, one convicted sex offender from Kalispell, and a tallywacker that will not stay in a swimsuit – and the cops get called. Russell Gordon Davenport, 57, a Belgrade resident, is alleged to have deliberately exposed himself to two 12-year-old girls and a 13-year-old girl on the evening of May 28 at the Bozeman Comfort Inn. The girls complained to motel employees; the Bozeman cops ran Davenport’s name and found he was a registered sex offender out of Kalispell with a 2009 conviction for indecent exposure.
BELGRADE, MT
KBZK News

KBZK News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
818K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy