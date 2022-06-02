ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BPD: Child pedestrian killed in crash in SW Bakersfield

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 3 days ago
The Bakersfield Police Department said a child pedestrian was killed Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle in Southwest Bakersfield.

BPD said officers received reports shortly after 7:30 p.m. about a child who was hit by a vehicle in the 5400 block of Seasons Drive.

Officers provided aid to the child who was suffering from life-threatening injuries, said BPD. The child was taken to an area hospital but was declared dead shortly after arriving, said BPD.

BPD said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call BPD at 661-327-7111.

