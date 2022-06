New York State Police in Delaware County are investigating a deadly head-on crash involving an SUV and a bus in the Town of Davenport June 1. Troopers say a 65-year-old Stamford, New York woman died after her sport utility vehicle collided with a Trailways Bus on State Highway 23. The woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene of the 1:13 p.m. crash, has not been identified pending notification of family.

DELAWARE COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO