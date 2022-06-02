ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Report: LeBron James Reaches Significant Net Worth Milestone

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PINyg_0fyDFdIf00

The Lakers star reportedly hit a benchmark as a businessman.

LeBron James has had a successful career both on and off the court, and the Lakers star has reached a new milestone. Forbes’s Chase Peterson-Withorn estimates that James has officially become the first-ever billionaire NBA player.

James’s net worth comes from a variety of investments, headlined by a reported $300 million in The Spring Hill Company, which holds three of James’s companies into one. Over the years, he’s also primarily invested in the Fenway Sports Group, Blaze Pizza and various real estate properties.

Along with his investments, James is the highest-paid player in NBA history, having earned over $390 million in the last 20 years as of November 2021. Since James’s contract is set to expire after next season, when he will earn $44 million, he has a chance to significantly increase his lead in that category.

In fact, between on and off-field earnings, Forbes ranks James as the second-highest paid athlete in the world after Lionel Messi.

Watch the NBA online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Despite all this fortune, James has been methodical in how he chooses to invest. According to Peterson-Withorn, James chose to invest in Blaze over McDonalds, and he turned down deals with Reebok and Adidas as an 18-year-old, which paved the way for him to sign a lifetime deal with Nike in 2015.

In 2014, James told GQ’s Terry Richardson that becoming a billionaire was a goal of his.

“If it happens. It’s my biggest milestone,” he said at the time. “Obviously. I want to maximize my business. And if I happen to get it, if I happen to be a billion-dollar athlete, ho. Hip hip hooray! Oh, my God, I’m gonna be excited.”

More NBA Coverage:

Comments / 72

E Chanlyn Neighbors-Richmond
3d ago

Some woman told LeBron some years ago, "Just shut up and dribble." I'm sure he's glad he took that sage advice. I bet she wishes she took her own advice. Lmao!😎

Reply(2)
13
OnlyInAmerica
3d ago

It's hilarious watching the sportscasters interview LeBron after each game, especially when he tries to talk like he's intelligent!

Reply(5)
6
DmoneySwift
2d ago

EXACTLY what does this DO FOR ME? How MUCH of it is going into MY POCKET? So WHY should I even CARE? Please someone tell me WHY this is IMPORTANT for me to KNOW?!?

Reply(2)
2
Related
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FastBreak on FanNation

Is Jeremy Lin Right About Steph Curry?

On Thursday night, former New York Knicks star Jeremy Lin sent out a tweet about Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry. The All-Star shooting guard had an excellent Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. Lin has also played for the Raptors, Hawks, Lakers, Hornets, Rockets, Warriors and Nets.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Terry Richardson
Person
Lionel Messi
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
sneakernews.com

The Nike LeBron 3 Appears In Barbershop-Themed Colorway

The Nike LeBron signature shoe line will reach as astounding twentieth model this year, but also playing a major part in the LeBron business for Nike is actually its retro product. Currently, it’s the LeBron 9 that has the podium, while later this year the LeBron 2 will make its grand return, but now we’re learning that the LeBron 3 is headed into the mix as well.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Celtics#Nba Finals#The Spring Hill Company#The Fenway Sports Group#Blaze Pizza#Mcdonalds#Reebok#Gq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Adidas
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

72K+
Followers
34K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy