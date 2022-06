Click here to read the full article. A family affair. Prince William and Kate Middleton won’t be attending Prince Harry’s daughter’s Lilibet first birthday celebrations. Lilibet will be celebrating her first birthday away from her home state of California and in her dad’s home country of England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are traveling to the United Kingdom soon to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee weekend. The four-day weekend of events will kick off on June 2, 2022, with the traditional Trooping of Colour. Lilibet’s birthday also falls on June 4, which is a perfect date to celebrate Harry’s grandmother...

