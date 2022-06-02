ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

California Highway Patrol settles suit over returning gun to officer who then killed estranged wife, himself

By Kate Feldman, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

In 2018, a California Highway Patrol officer told a colleague that he was trying to track down his estranged wife and her new boyfriend to kill them. The officer was told to take two weeks off and leave his guns with the agency. When his break was over, he got his guns back and proceeded with his plan.

On Sept. 4, 2018, Brad Wheat broke into the Sacramento store of Trae deBeaubien, who had been dating his estranged wife, Mary Wheat, and shot both with a CHP-issued gun, then died by suicide. Mary died and deBeaubien survived.

The boyfriend accused the CHP of ignoring the red flags when they handed Wheat back two rifles, a shotgun and a .40-caliber handgun. Now, the agency has settled a lawsuit for almost $4 million, the Sacramento Bee reported Wednesday.

“The CHP finally did the right thing in admitting they messed up,” he said in a statement.

His lawyer, Stewart Katz, alleged that CHP ignored Wheat’s threats when his bosses determined that he wasn’t a danger to himself or others and would be fine on desk duties. They also never warned Mary or deBeaubien.

CHP said it had no authority to take Wheat’s guns away for good.

Community Policy