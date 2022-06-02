16-year-old boy arrested for killing of 34-year-old man yesterday, say police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Baltimore’s Carrollton Ridge neighborhood—and it is the second one within two days, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in South Baltimore were sent to the neighborhood to investigate a report of a shooting near the intersection of Ashton Street and Ramsay Street around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, police said. Once there, someone directed them to the 1900 block of Wilhelm Street. That is where they found an “unidentified male” with gunshot wounds, according to authorities. Medics arrived at the site of the shooting and pronounced the male dead, police said. On Thursday, police found a 28-year-old man who had been gunned down in the 300 block of South Pulaski Street. Medics also pronounced the man dead following the shooting. The two shootings were separated by about three blocks. Anyone with information on the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. People can make anonymous tips by calling Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 19 HOURS AGO