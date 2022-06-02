16-year-old boy arrested for killing of 34-year-old man yesterday, say police

HARFORD CO. (WBFF) — A 43-year-old man was arrested as a suspect in the death of a 3-year-old girl in Belcamp, Maryland. Harford County detectives are actively investigating the homicide of a 3-year-old girl, that occurred in Belcamp, Md. On Friday, patrol deputies were sent to the 1200 block...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot late Friday in the East Baltimore's Oliver section, city police said. Officers were called about 9:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of East Lanvale Street after a report of a shooting. There, officers found a 27-year-old man who had been shot inside a car. Police said the man had been shot in the shoulder.
ANNANDALE, Va. - A 15-year-old girl was shot and injured while sitting on a curb in a residential neighborhood in Fairfax County Saturday night, according to police. Fairfax County Police confirm that the shooting happened in the 7300 block of Beverly Manor Drive in Annandale around 11:53 p.m. Saturday. Police...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A teenager was shot in Northeast Baltimore overnight. According to police, before 12 a.m., officer responded to reports of a walk-in shooting victim. Once on scene, officer observed an 18-year-old man with non life-threatening gunshot wounds. The location of the incident is unknown, police said. Northeast...
Police have identified a 16-year-old boy as the suspect in a shooting that damaged a vehicle during a “drug-related” shooting in May. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of James D. Abney III, of West Manchester Township, in connection with the shooting in the area of Overbrook Avenue and West Princess Street in West York Borough on May 19.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police on Saturday announced the arrest of a man who allegedly shot his girlfriend in the face in Southwest Baltimore, according to authorities.
Police arrested 28-year-old Samal Chavis and charged him in the shooting of a 36-year-old woman on March 21, police said. The shooting occurred in the 2900 block of Stafford Street.
Investigators believe that prior to the shooting Chavis and the woman had been involved in a dispute, according to authorities.
Detectives detailed to the Warrant Apprehension Task Force attempted to detain Chavis in the 5600 block of Purdue Avenue on Friday, police said.
Chavis allegedly avoided arrest by barricading himself for several hours, according to authorities.
Detectives were eventually able to talk him into surrendering to law enforcement officials, police said.
Chavis was charged with attempted murder and taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in East Baltimore on Friday, according to authorities.
Officers on patrol responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of East Lanvale Street at 9:26 p.m.
Once there, they found a 27-year-old man seated in a parked vehicle. The man had been shot in his shoulder, police said.
Police conducted life-saving measures before the medics arrived, according to authorities.
Medics to the man to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died a short time later, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in extremely critical condition after police say a shooting erupted early Saturday morning. Police say the shooting occurred outside a gas station on Hunting Park Avenue and North Broad Street around 4 a.m. A witness told police the incident began when two people started arguing...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot after a large fight Saturday. According to police, just before 10:45 p.m., officers were dispersing a large fight in the 2400 block of Washington Blvd. Police said as the crowd cleared, officers heard a single gunshot and found a 31-year-old man with...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Baltimore’s Carrollton Ridge neighborhood—and it is the second one within two days, according to authorities.
Officers on patrol in South Baltimore were sent to the neighborhood to investigate a report of a shooting near the intersection of Ashton Street and Ramsay Street around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, police said.
Once there, someone directed them to the 1900 block of Wilhelm Street. That is where they found an “unidentified male” with gunshot wounds, according to authorities.
Medics arrived at the site of the shooting and pronounced the male dead, police said.
On Thursday, police found a 28-year-old man who had been gunned down in the 300 block of South Pulaski Street.
Medics also pronounced the man dead following the shooting.
The two shootings were separated by about three blocks.
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
People can make anonymous tips by calling Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating nine separate shootings from Friday into Saturday that left a pregnant woman dead and eight others injured, including a man at a SEPTA subway station. Doctors managed to save the baby she was carrying.
Police say they found the woman in her 20s shot in the head when they arrived at the scene at Richmond Street just after 1 a.m. She was pronounced dead at 1:56 a.m.
Police say the baby is in stable condition.
On Saturday afternoon, a 23-year-old man was shot once in his right chest inside SEPTA’s Susquehanna-Dauphin Station subway station on the...
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for a suspect who stole an ambulance in Southeast D.C., while paramedics were attending to a patient Saturday morning. According to Metropolitan Police, D.C. Fire and EMS paramedics responded to a call for a man down near the intersection of Chicago Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue around 8:52 a.m.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man was injured in a shooting Thursday night at a Royal Farms store in West Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded at 8:43 p.m. to a hospital for a walk-in shooting victim, where the man, who had been shot in the hand. Police said he reported that he was shot at the Royal Farms in the 2200 block of W. Patapsco Avenue.
Police said officers then responded to the store and found a crime scene. It is unclear whether the shooting happened inside the store.
Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call 410-396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
FEDERALSBURG, Md. — A Maryland man has been charged with second-degree murder and other counts in the killing of his 2-month-old son, according to authorities. Maryland State Police announced the charges Friday against Sean Casey Pierce, 49, of Baltimore. An investigation began Monday when officers from the Federalsburg Police...
