Every Buccaneers fan was hoping that Tom Brady would be back from retirement and on fire to play. It seems more like that fire is waning. What Tom Brady has done during the past two decades as a competitor is nothing short of spectacular. Being able to get yourself ready to play at a high level year-in and year-out despite winning everything, and we mean everything, is no easy task.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO