World War II Veteran and Musician Remembered

The following article was written by Alvin Plexico, Navy Office of Community Outreach. Petty Officer 1st Class John Komorosky, a native of Whitelaw, Wisconsin, protects America from cyber threats as a member of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command. Information technology advances at a staggering pace. Practically all major systems on ships, aircraft, submarines, and unmanned vehicles are networked to some degree. This includes most combat, communications, engineering, and navigation systems. While connectivity provides the military with speed, agility, and precision, it also opens numerous attack opportunities for adept cyber adversaries.

WHITELAW, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO