ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Have You Seen Tara? Cops in Atlantic City, NJ, Searching for 13-year-old Runaway

By Chris Coleman
WPG Talk Radio
WPG Talk Radio
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Officials in Atlantic City are asking for help from the public as they try to locate a 13-year-old runaway. The Atlantic City Police Department says Tara...

wpgtalkradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WPG Talk Radio

NJ State Police Searching for Dirt Bike Thieves

New Jersey State Police are looking for two men who were involved in at least two incidents of stealing dirt bikes in Cumberland and Cape May Counties. In a Facebook post, State Police showed surveillance video and still images of the two men in the process of committing the crime in a garage with one of the stolen bikes.
CAPE MAY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Atlantic City, NJ
BreakingAC

Absecon man charged in Atlantic City stabbing

An Absecon man is in jail after he allegedly stabbed a man during a fight in Atlantic City. Police were called to Florida and Atlantic avenues at 5:35 Friday morning for a fight, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. Officer Thomas Gilardi found a 23-year-old man with multiple stab wounds, according to...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
BreakingAC

Teen missing from Atlantic City

A 13-year-old girl is missing from her home in Atlantic City. Tara Connolly left home Tuesday evening and has not returned, police said. She is described as 5-foot-7, weighing about 140 pounds. She had dark brown eyes and dark brown hair. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Charges dropped against NJ man who cops shot outside dollar store

ABSECON — Charges have been dropped against an Absecon man who was armed with a gun when he was shot by officers outside a Dollar General store, according to one report. Jalial Whitted, 37, had faced unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to have weapons and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, stemming from the May 24 incident, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
ABSECON, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tara Brown
BreakingAC

Woman assaulted and dumped in Galloway

An Atlantice City woman remains in critical condition after she was found in Galloway Township brutally beaten on Sunday night. Galloway police believe the 29-year-old woman was assaulted somewhere else and then dumped. Her name is not being released at this time. Her brother has posted about his sister’s condition...
GALLOWAY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Brown Hair#Police Department
MyChesCo

Crime Scene Spanned Several Blocks, Dozens of Shots Fired

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group are asking for the public’s assistance with information in reference to a shooting incident. Authorities state that on May 31, 2022, at approximately 12:30 am, 3rd District officers responded to a radio call of multiple people...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police Identify Missing Swimmer In Wildwood As Delaware County Teenager

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing. Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission. UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 2, 2022 The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water. “He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday. Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety. A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
WILDWOOD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPG Talk Radio

Wildwood Crest, NJ, Cops: PA Man Arrested for Assaulting Woman in Vehicle

Cops in Wildwood Crest say a man from Pennsylvania is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman inside of a vehicle early Thursday morning. According to police, the incident happened around 4:15 AM in the 7900 block of Atlantic Avenue. There, "officers located a female victim and determined that she had been physically assaulted by Quenton Skrine, which resulted in bodily injury."
WILDWOOD CREST, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Police: 6 Guards Faked Records About Use Of Force On Minor

TRENTON – Six prison guards were charged with using unnecessary force against a youth when they allegedly pepper sprayed an inmate and dragged him out of his cell. The incident happened shortly after midnight on April 8, 2020 at the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility in Chesterfield. The officers were from Toms River, Beachwood, New Egypt, and other towns.
BEACHWOOD, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy