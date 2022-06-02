Investigation under way after infant, 1 other stabbed Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A shooting outside a restaurant in Homewood on Friday left one person dead and two others in custody, police said. Learn more in the video above. According to the Homewood Police Department, a person was shot in the chest in the parking lot of The Seafood King on State Farm Parkway just before noon. The victim was taken to UAB Hospital but died from their injuries.

HOMEWOOD, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO