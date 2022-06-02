Investigation under way after infant, 1 other stabbed Wednesday

A man was found shot to death early Sunday when his vehicle crashed into a building in Birmingham. North Precinct officers were dispatched just after 1 a.m. to 608 Second Ave. North, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald. Once on the scene, they found a driver had wrecked into the building there.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a double shooting in a residential area on the city's eastern side Saturday. Police said that just before 1:30 p.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of Oakwood Street in Huffman on a call that two people had been shot. Birmingham Fire...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A shooting outside a restaurant in Homewood on Friday left one person dead and two others in custody, police said. Learn more in the video above. According to the Homewood Police Department, a person was shot in the chest in the parking lot of The Seafood King on State Farm Parkway just before noon. The victim was taken to UAB Hospital but died from their injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide in the 600 block of 2nd Avenue North. Officers were dispatched to the location just after 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 5. According to BPD, they received a report of a person shot. On scene, they found a man unresponsive...
Loved ones are searching for answers after a 34-year-old Northport woman disappeared Friday night on a trip to Alexander City, Alabama. UPDATE, 4:30 P.M. Saturday: Northport police have confirmed the missing woman has been found safe. Her name and picture have been removed from this report. Top Stories from the...
The Prattville Police Department is investigating Unlawful Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. On April 23, 2022, Prattville Police responded to Launch Trampoline (Prattville) in reference to a B&E of a pickup truck. The suspect was described as a black male subject wearing a white T-shirt, red shorts, and white shoes. Photos released by investigators capture the subject going into the toolbox located on the back of a pickup truck and taking a bag full of tools.
West Alabama mother Paige Fields is desperate to locate her son, Preston Peeks, who has been missing from Pickens County since February 2021. Fields said Peeks had previous run-ins with law enforcement and disappeared on February 15 in Reform after not reporting to his probation officer. At first, Fields believed her son was evading the police.
Two people, including an infant, were injured Wednesday night in a stabbing at Tuscaloosa's Hay Court Apartments, the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit has confirmed. Captain Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the VCU, said two victims received injuries that police do not believe are life-threatening in the incident. No other...
The family involved in a Wednesday evening incident that resulted in an infant’s injury and a man being stabbed spoke with WVUA 23 today, saying what happened was the result of a dispute. The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is still investigating the stabbing, which happened at Hay Court apartments...
Lynsey Corley and Trey Corley experienced something none of us ever want to go through. They were the victims of a growing problem in Alabama. AUTO THEFT. Lynsey Corley and Trey Corley are the owners of this beautiful Dodge Charger Hellcat. Lynsey Corley Shared this on Facebook. "Our Hellcat was...
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - An 8-year-old child was cut by flying glass when shots were fired into a car in Talladega on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, according to Talladega Police. Officers said they responded to a shooting in the area of Hwy 275 and Howard Street at approximately 2:05 p.m.
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-car accident Thursday afternoon in Childersburg left one person trapped inside the vehicle. According to the Childersburg Fire and Rescue Department, the accident occurred on DeSoto Caverns Parkway to Flagpole Mountain Road near Maddox at around 3:30 p.m. When CFD arrived, they found one person outside the vehicle and another […]
A portion of the southbound lanes of Interstate 359 was shut down this morning while officers investigated a traffic fatality. Tuscaloosa Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around the area of I-359 and Oscar Baxter Drive around 3:50 a.m. Police and medics arrived within minutes, but the man had died from his injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This summer, the Jefferson County sheriff wants to give young people a positive way to deal with conflict rather than choosing violence. Every first Friday in June, July and August, the video game truck will stop in a community in the Birmingham area. Learn more in...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham family woke up to the sounds of bullets hitting their house on June 3. Thankfully, no one was hurt, but they’re now left with many unanswered questions. Betty Cody has been living at the home in North Birmingham for more than two decades...
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed on I-359 in Tuscaloosa early Thursday morning. According to Tuscaloosa Police, the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of I-359 and Oscar Baxter Drive around 3:50 a.m. The pedestrian, currently unidentified, died from his injuries. As a result of the incident, I-359 […]
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — A week after a pastor was arrested while watering a neighbor’s flowers in his neighborhood in Childersburg, the charges against him have now been dropped. In a statement released Thursday, Childersburg Police Chief Richard B. McClelland announced that after an investigation, he had requested that all charges be dropped against Michael […]
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 63-year-old inmate was found dead at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Officer, Alex Lee Sanders died from natural causes and was found around 7:20 a.m. The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 17th Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force took to Facebook Wednesday to share the seizure of 41 pounds of drugs and the arrest of two people. Authorities seized 41 pounds of Crystal Meth, also known as Ice, during a traffic stop on interstate 20/59 in Greene Co at 4:30 Wednesday afternoon.
Comments / 0