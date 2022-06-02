ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Point, CA

Magnitude 4.1 earthquake strikes near Bay Point, Calif.

By Quakebot
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

Map showing approximate epicenter of magnitude 4.1 earthquake Thursday morning. (U.S. Geological Survey)

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake was reported east of San Francisco Bay on Thursday morning, five miles from Bay Point, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred at 5:07 a.m. five miles from Pittsburg, seven miles from Fairfield and Antioch and eight miles from Suisun City. The quake occurred at a depth of 12.3 miles.

In the past 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three year data sample.

Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Find out what to do before, and during, an earthquake near you by signing up for our Unshaken newsletter , which breaks down emergency preparedness into bite-sized steps over six weeks. Learn more about earthquake kits, which apps you need, Lucy Jones' most important advice and more at latimes.com/Unshaken .

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you're interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions .

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

