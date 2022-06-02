ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Harlow ‘First Class’ Lyrics: Here’s What Fergie Really Thinks of Him Sampling ‘Glamorous’

By Jason Pham
G-L-A-M-O-R-O-U-S. Jack Harlow’s “First Class” lyrics include a sample of Fergie’s song, “Glamorous,” but what does The Black Eyed Peas member—who received her second Billboard Hot 100 number one for “Glamorous” back in 2006—think of the track?

“First Class” is the second single and fourth track from Harlow’s second studio album, Come Home the Kids Miss You , which was released in May 2022 and reached number three on the Billboard 200 chart. The song, which is two minutes and 53 seconds long, was written by Harlow, Rogét Chahayed, José Velazquez and collaborators, Ryan Vojtesak, Jasper Harris, Nickie Jon Pabón, Micaiah Raheem and Douglas Ford. Fergie , Ludacris, Polow da Jon, will.i.am and Blac Elvis—who wrote Fergie ‘s 2006 song, “Glamorous,” which “First Class” samples—are also credited as songwriters.

In an interview with Apple Music One’s Zane Lowe in 2022, Harlow responded to claims he didn’t reserve his success because he’s an “industry plant.” “I did open mics, I did South by Southwest, I did A3C, I did showcases with no one there. My first tour, I went to Madison, Wisconsin, did a bar with eight people in it, like I felt those feelings of not being the guy at all. Yeah, bravado on record, but then I’m going around and finding out I’m not the guy,” he said. Harlow also told Lowe about how he believes he manifested his success by believing in himself. “I’m slowly in the process of if you regard yourself that way first, I’ve seen the world start to regard me how I regarded myself first in so many different way,” he said. “I thought I was that, they didn’t think so. By the time I’m on to thinking I was the step above that, they’re like, oh, I see him is what he’s … They just start to believe you. Now we’re in the era, I believe him. I believe him.”

If you’ve listen to Jack Harlow’s “First Class” lyrics , you may have noticed that much of the chorus samples Fergie ‘s “Glamorous.” But what does the Dutchess herself think? Read on for the story behind Jack Harlow’s “First Class” lyrics and his collaboration with Fergie and what he’s heard of the “Fergalicious” singer’s thoughts on the viral success of “First Class.”

What are Jack Harlow’s “First Class” lyrics about?

What are Jack Harlow’s “First Class” lyrics about? “First Class” is the second single and fourth track from Harlow’s second studio album, Come Home the Kids Miss You , which was released in May 2022. The song is his second number one on the Billboard Hot 100 after Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby,” which Harlow is featured on. “First Class” was released as a single in April 2022 and went viral on TikTok. The song samples Fergie’s 2006 song, “Glamorous,” from her album, The Dutchess , in its chorus.

“ I been a ( G ), throw up the ( L ), sex in the ( A.M. ), uh-huh / ( O-R-O-U-S, yeah ) / And I can put you in ( First class, up in the sky ) / I can put you in ( First class, up in the shit, up-up in the shit ) / I been a ( G ), throw up the ( L ), sex in the ( A.M. ), uh-huh / ( O-R-O-U-S, yeah ) / And I can put you in ( First class, up in the sky ), mm, mm / I can put you in ( First class, up in the shit, up-up in the shit ),” the lyrics in the chorus read.

In an interview with “The Breakfast Club” in May 2022, Harlow explained that sampling Fergie’s “Glamorous” on “First Class” was his idea, but his team wasn’t into the idea at first. “When I was in the studio making it, and once the first verse and the chorus were done, I was like, ‘This is a hit.’ I was charged up. I was telling everyone around me, ‘Yo, this is a hit.’ And everyone was like, ‘Hmm, I don’t know if it’s a hit, bro.’ And I was like, ‘Damn, am I tripping? Like is it not a hit?’ … ‘I feel so strong about this,’” he said. He continued, “I’m proud of myself on that one, and I’ve been wanting that type of record. I idolized Fergie as a kid, so this is so full-circle for me, it’s crazy.”

In an interview with Extra in April 2022, Harlow revealed that he hadn’t talked to Fergie directly since the release of “First Class” but “heard through the grapevine” that she liked the song. “I heard through the grapevine that she loved it,” he said. “But I love Fergie. I’ve loved Fergie for years. To me, it wasn’t just like an opportunist type of energy; to me, I’ve been waiting to do that.” He continued, “ People don’t know when I was in 5th grade, I tried to perform ‘Fergalicious’ at the talent show, and they said ‘no’ because it was too explicit. So I didn’t get to do it. But I’ve loved Fergie for that long. And I think now, everything just connected. I was so grateful she cleared it.”

So what are Jack Harlow’s “First Class Lyrics” lyrics? Read the full lyrics to Jack Harlow’s “First Class” via Genius below.

Jack Harlow “First Class” lyrics

[Intro: Jack Harlow]

Mm

[Chorus: Jack Harlow & Fergie ]

I been a ( G ), throw up the ( L ), sex in the ( A.M. ), uh-huh

( O-R-O-U-S, yeah )

And I can put you in ( First class, up in the sky )

I can put you in ( First class, up in the s—, up-up in the s— )

I been a ( G ), throw up the ( L ), sex in the ( A.M. ), uh-huh

( O-R-O-U-S, yeah )

And I can put you in ( First class, up in the sky ), mm, mm

I can put you in ( First class, up in the s—, up-up in the s— )

[Verse 1: Jack Harlow]

I can see the whole city from this balcony

Back in 2019, I was outside freely, but now they got it out for me

I don’t care what frat that you was in, you can’t alpha me, keep dreamin’

Pineapple juice, I give her sweet, sweet, sweet semen

I know what they like so I just keep cheesin’

Hard drive full of heat seekin’

Tryna come the same day as Jack? Rethink it

You don’t need Givenchy, you need Jesus

Why do y’all sleep on me? I need reasons

Uh, I got plaques in thе mail, peak season

Shout out to my UPS workers makin’ surе I receive ’em

You can do it too, believe it

[Chorus: Jack Harlow & Fergie ]

I been a ( G ), throw up the ( L ), sex in the ( A.M. ), uh-huh

( O-R-O-U-S, yeah )

And I can put you in ( First class, up in the sky ), mm, mm

I can put you in ( First class, up in the s—, up-up in the s— )

[Verse 2: Jack Harlow & Polow da Don ]

( Are you ready? ) Ha, yes, I am

They say, “You a superstar now,” damn, I guess I am

You might be the man, well, that’s unless I am

Okay, I’ll confess I am

Go ahead and get undressed, I am

Okay, cool, you on Sunset? ( I am )

I’m ’bout to slide, okay, I’m outside, okay

This lifestyle don’t got many downsides

‘Cept for the lack of time I get ’round my

Family, makin’ sure they never downsize

I got visions of my mom sayin’, “Wait, this house mine?”

Can’t lie, I’m on Angus, Cloud 9

I got ’em on the bandwagon now, ’bout time

I ain’t even got no downtime

Every time I speak, she say, “Yeah, that sounds fine”

[Chorus: Jack Harlow & Fergie ]

I been a ( G ), throw up the ( L ), sex in the ( A.M. ), uh-huh

( O-R-O-U-S, yeah )

And I can put you in ( First class, up in the sky )

I can put you in ( First class, up in the s—, up-up in the s— )

I been a ( G ), throw up the ( L ), sex in the ( A.M. ), uh-huh

( O-R-O-U-S, yeah )

And I can put you in ( First class, up in the sky ), mm, mm

I can put you in ( First class )

