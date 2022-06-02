ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surface: Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Apple Thriller Gets Release Date, First Photo

By Dave Nemetz
 3 days ago
Apple TV+ has cooked up another psychological thrill ride for us — and it’s starting soon.

Surface , starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw ( Loki , The Morning Show ), will premiere Friday, July 29 on the streamer, TVLine has learned. The premiere will include the first three episodes, with additional episodes debuting each Friday after that.

Mbatha-Raw plays Sophie, a woman who suffered a serious head injury that left her with significant memory loss. As she tries to piece her life back together, she starts to wonder if she’s being told the truth about her former life. “Through twists and turns and an unexpected love triangle, this sexy, elevated thriller asks: What if you woke up one day and didn’t know your own secrets?” per the official description, which adds it’s “a story of self-discovery which contemplates if we are pre-programmed to become who we are, or if we choose our own identity.”

Joining Mbatha-Raw in the cast are Oliver Jackson-Cohen ( The Haunting of Hill House ), Stephan James ( Homecoming ), Ari Graynor ( I’m Dying Up Here ), Marianne Jean-Baptiste ( Blindspot ), François Arnaud ( Midnight, Texas ) and Millie Brady ( The Last Kingdom ). Veronica West ( High Fidelity ) serves as creator and executive producer. The show earned a straight-to-series order back in November 2020.

Apple TV+ has also revealed a first-look photo from the eight-episode series, featuring Mbatha-Raw’s Sophie lying on a bench by the docks — and perhaps not knowing how she got there? Check it out above, and then hit the comments to share your first impressions.

