ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Almost Famous’ Musical Sets Broadway Run

By Caitlin Huston
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eR2Fz_0fyDB0IX00

It’s finally all happening.

Almost Famous , a musical adaptation of Cameron Crowe ’s 2000 film, announced a Broadway run starting Sept. 13. The musical, which features a book and music by Crowe, has scheduled an opening night for Oct. 11. The run will take place in a Shubert theater , but the exact theater has not yet been announced.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Directed by Jeremy Herrin ( Wolf Hall , Noises Off ), the musical features original music and lyrics by Tom Kitt , the composer of Next to Normal and the musical arranger and orchestrator of rock-based musicals such as Jagged Little Pill and American Idiot .

The adaptation largely follows the plot of Crowe’s semi-autobiographical film set in the 1970s. In the film, 15-year-old William Miller travels with a fictional band on tour as part of an assignment for Rolling Stone . The film garnered Crowe an Oscar for best screenplay, as well as nominations for Kate Hudson and Frances McDormand. Billy Crudup, Patrick Fugit, Jason Lee and Philip Seymour Hoffman rounded out the cast.

The Broadway production will star Chris Wood ( Supergirl ) as Russell Hammond, Anika Larsen ( Beautiful: The Carole King Musical ) as Elaine Miller, Solea Pfeiffer ( Evita ) as Penny Lane, Drew Gehling ( Waitress ) as Jeff Bebe and Casey Likes as William Miller. Sarah O’Gleby joins the production as choreographer, taking over from Lorin Latarro, who departed the show due to scheduling conflicts.

The musical comes to Broadway after an out-of-town tryout at San Francisco’s Old Globe in 2019 and after recently teasing a 2022 Broadway run. Lia Vollack of Columbia Live Stage and the Michael Cassel Group are the lead producers on the production.

The musical is the latest entrant into the buzzy 2022-2023 Broadway season. Other announced productions include an eight-week run of Into the Woods starring Sara Bareilles, a musical adaptation of Some Like It Hot, new musical Kimberly Akimbo , the Samuel L. Jackson-led Piano Lesson, a revival of Death of a Salesman and an Aaron Sorkin adaptation of Camelot.

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Morgan Wallen Among Academy of Country Music Honorees

Despite his controversy last year over a video in which he used a racial slur, Morgan Wallen is among the recipients of special awards handed out by the Academy of Country Music, it was announced today. The country musician, who faced numerous career consequences and saw his “involvement and eligibility” for the 2021 ACM Awards halted after a video surfaced in February 2021 of him yelling the N-word and other expletives, is set to receive the ACM Milestone Award, recognizing unprecedented or outstanding achievement in the field of country music during the last calendar year. The award, continuing a comeback for...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen Reteam for ‘Book Club 2’

Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen have reunited for Book Club 2 – the Next Chapter. The comedy from Focus Features, Endeavor Content and Makeready has started production on the sequel to the 2018 comedy Book Club, about friends who undergo romantic awakenings after reading Fifty Shades of Grey.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarta Kauffman on the Inspiration of 'Grace and Frankie' and Her Hopes Amid a Shifting IndustryApple Original Films and Skydance Animation Debut Teaser Trailer for 'Luck'Viola Davis Set to Receive Kering Women in Motion Award During Cannes Film Festival Other returning castmembers include Andy Garcia, Don Johnson...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Harvey Weinstein’s 23-Year Prison Sentence Upheld on Appeal

A New York appeals court on Thursday affirmed the conviction of Harvey Weinstein for rape and sexual assault, turning down his bid to overturn the decision based on arguments that the trial was stacked against him. In a unanimous decision, a five justice appellate panel of the New York Supreme Court backed the trial judge’s rulings that Weinstein claimed were procedurally improper and unfair.More from The Hollywood ReporterCinemaCon: Universal Unwraps First Look at Harvey Weinstein Movie 'She Said'Harvey Weinstein Threatened to Replace Peter Jackson With Quentin Tarantino on 'Lord of the Rings'Appellate Judges Raise Doubts About Harvey Weinstein's Conviction “We reject defendant’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IndieWire

‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel Will Star Jennifer Grey, Jonathan Levine to Direct

Click here to read the full article. It’s been 35 years since somebody put Baby (Jennifer Grey) in the corner, and audiences no doubt have “Hungry Eyes” for a sequel. Ahead of this year’s Cannes market, “Long Shot” and “50/50” director Jonathan Levine confirmed he will be directing the “Dirty Dancing” sequel for Lionsgate. Original lead star Grey will reprise her role of Frances “Baby” Houseman as she returns to family camp Kellerman’s in the 1990s, as Deadline reported. Similar to the 1987 iconic film, the upcoming “Dirty Dancing” installment will focus on a coming-of-age romance, but Baby’s personal story will intertwine...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Fugit
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Jeremy Herrin
Person
Billy Crudup
Person
Anika Larsen
Person
Frances Mcdormand
Person
Sara Bareilles
Person
Aaron Sorkin
Person
Amy Adams
Person
Cameron Crowe
Rolling Stone

Scandal-Plagued Bill Murray Movie Was Quietly Shopped at Cannes — With No Buyers Yet

Click here to read the full article. When production on Being Mortal began March 28 in Los Angeles, the project seemed promising. Based on the award-winning nonfiction book of the same name by noted surgeon and New Yorker writer Atul Gawande, about end-of-life care, it was written by Emmy winner Aziz Ansari, who would also be making his feature directorial debut. And joining Ansari in the starry cast were Bill Murray, Seth Rogen, and It girl Keke Palmer. But just weeks later, on April 20, things were derailed when Searchlight Pictures notified the crew via email that a complaint of “inappropriate...
MOVIES
Loudwire

Original Bon Jovi Bassist Alec John Such Has Died

There's sad news to report as original Bon Jovi bassist Alec John Such has died. The news was confirmed by Bon Jovi, who shared the news of his passing via their social media in a tribute to the musician. Details surrounding the cause of Such's death were not provided. "We...
MUSIC
AOL Corp

TVLine Items: Doctor Strange 2 on Disney+, Percy Adds Five and More

The latest Marvel blockbuster is coming soon to your TV: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will stream on Disney+ starting on Wednesday, June 22, the streamer has revealed. The movie’s stars, including Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, announced the news in a video shared by Disney+’s official Twitter...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Theater#Broadway Musical#Almost Famous#Musicals#The Broadway#Theater Review#Jagged Little Pill#American#Rolling Stone
The Hollywood Reporter

Activists React to Hollywood’s Silence During Johnny Depp Trial: “Where Are You and Why Are You Not Supporting Amber Heard?”

It may seem that every TikTokker, cable news commentator and chatterbox neighbor has an opinion about the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial that concluded Wednesday in Virginia. But for many sexual violence survivors, there has been a noteworthy absence from the conversation: Hollywood. While major stars and the industry activist group Time’s Up mobilized around other high-profile #MeToo cases like Harvey Weinstein’s and Bill Cosby’s, there has been no such movement around the Depp-Heard trial, which involves allegations of domestic violence and sexual assault. (Depp said multiple times on the stand that he has never struck a woman,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

‘Seinfeld’ Star Jason Alexander Recalls Difficulty Working With This Actress

One of the greatest classic TV sitcoms is definitely Seinfeld and the cast had amazing rhythm and timing together except for this actress. The work between Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards, and Jason Alexander is incredible. Yet there was one actress who was a recurring character that simply did not work out too well. Alexander played George Costanza and his fiance’ Susan was played by Heidi Swedberg. To say that the chemistry wasn’t there would be an understatement.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Adam Sandler, ‘Hustle’ Team on Collaborating With Producer LeBron James and NBA Player Cast

Basketball superfan Adam Sandler is taking his love of the game to the next level, starring in the Netflix sports drama Hustle as a washed-up NBA scout who takes a risk on an extraordinary player he discovers playing street ball. Sandler was not only portraying a member of the Philadelphia 76ers franchise, but was surrounded by real NBA players, including star Juancho Hernangomez, and LeBron James, who produced the film via his SpringHill company.More from The Hollywood ReporterAdam Sandler and Queen Latifah in Netflix's 'Hustle': Film ReviewJamie Campbell Bower on the 'Stranger Things 4' Twist RevealToronto Studio Operators: No Signs Of...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Hollywood Reporter

Elliot Page Reflects on Pre-Transition Pain: “I Could Not Picture Myself as a Woman Aging”

Elliot Page is opening up about his experience since coming out as transgender and nonbinary toward the tail end of 2020. In a guest column for Esquire published Wednesday, Page reflected on how he received love and support from many people after his announcement but also “hatred and cruelty and vitriol” from others.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Sparrow Academy Makes Punchy Introduction in 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3 Trailer'Umbrella Academy,' 'Starstruck,' 'Rutherford Falls' Master Classes Added to Banff Fest Lineup (Exclusive)'Into My Name' ('Nel Mio Nome'): Film Review | Berlin 2022 Page described transphobia as “just so, so, so extreme” and brought...
SOCIETY
Variety

Masked Singer Orville Peck on Being Openly Gay in Country Music: ‘We’ve Always Been There’

Click here to read the full article. Orville Peck grew up in South Africa before moving to Toronto with his family when he was 15. A theater kid and a trained ballet dancer, he eventually headed to London and appeared in a play in the West End. But his acting career was short-lived because his true passion was making music — country music. “All I ever wanted to do was be a country singer,” Peck says. “I finally got the courage when I was in my 20s to put all of the things I love together and just do the dang...
MUSIC
Deadline

Katherine Heigl, EP & Star Of Netflix’s ‘Firefly Lane’, Signs With CAA

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed actor-producer Katherine Heigl (Firefly Lane) for representation. Heigl is an Emmy Award winner and two-time Golden Globe nominee who currently exec produces and stars in Netflix’s popular series Firefly Lane. The drama from creator Maggie Friedman is based on Kristin Hannah’s novel of the same name. It centers on Tully (Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke), who support each other through good times and bad with an unbreakable bond that carries them from their teens in the 1970s to their forties in the early 2000s. Heigl recently completed shooting the show’s second...
NFL
Popculture

'The Blacklist' Just Lost Two of Its Stars

The Blacklist is going to be down two of its stars come Season 10. TV Line reported that two regulars left the drama in the Season 9 finale — Amir Arison, who played Agent Aram Mojtabai, and Laura Sohn, who played Agent Alina Park. Star James Spader revealed back in February that fans can expect to see a Season 10 of The Blacklist.
TV SERIES
Glamour

This Is Us Finally Confronts Rebecca’s Death—And Solves a Lingering Mystery

Warning: This post contains spoilers for This Is Us. The penultimate episode of This Is Us was always going to belong to Rebecca Pearson. If the NBC drama’s first several seasons left viewers preoccupied with how Jack Pearson died (may the Crock-Pot live in minor infamy), then the last few have been—sometimes tediously—devoted to Rebecca’s eventual demise. The show’s second to last episode, titled “The Train” and written by series creator Dan Fogelman, does get there, but not before one last misdirect.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Book of Queer’ Creator Eric Cervini Teaches LGBTQ History, Like How Abraham Lincoln Might’ve Been Gay

Click here to read the full article. Finding LGBTQ actors to cast in the new history docuseries “The Book of Queer” wasn’t that difficult. No, producers didn’t ask the actors about their sexuality. “If you’re casting for a show called ‘Book of Queer,’ and you’re saying in the audition process, ‘Is there any particular reason you want to be on this show?,’ they’re going to tell us,” series creator Eric Cervini tells me. “Of course, we weren’t discriminating, but it was kind of self-selecting.’” The five-episode “Book of Queer,” which premieres Thursday on Discovery+, features multiple stories about queer history and queer individuals,...
SOCIETY
musictimes.com

The Beatles Pain: John Lennon Said Their Rival's Song Was the Greatest He Ever Heard

The Beatles John Lennon proclaimed that their rival's song was the greatest track he had ever heard. The Fab Four - although they cut their popularity short - successfully released hit songs that still earn attention nowadays. Among their tracks that became timeless include "Let It Be," "Hey Jude," "Don't Let Me Down," "Get Back," "Yesterday," and "While My Guitar Gently Weeps," to name a few.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy