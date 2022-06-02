ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Green Line trains collide at Government Center; 3 operators injured

By Arianna MacNeill
 3 days ago

No passengers aboard the trains were injured during the Wednesday night collision.

Train service on the Green Line remained suspended Thursday morning after two trains collided near Government Center on Wednesday night.

Shuttle buses are replacing service between Lechmere and North Station, according to the MBTA. Passengers are also being encouraged to either use the Orange Line to the Blue Line at State Street or the Red Line at Downtown Crossing for alternate service.

When a Twitter user asked why service hadn’t been restored on Thursday, the T responded that the incident remained under investigation.

“We are working to restore service as safely and quickly as possible,” the MBTA said.

No passengers aboard the trains were treated for injuries, but three Green Line operators were injured and taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, according to WBZ.

Two operators had been discharged from the hospital as of Thursday morning, according to MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo. Both trains have been re-railed, and once they are moved from the area, workers will look over the track infrastructure.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Green Line service resumes after crash, cause remains unknown

On Wednesday night, two Green Line trains collided near Government Center, sending four people to the hospital. Green Line service resumed Thursday after being disrupted by a trolley collision and derailment Wednesday night that sent four people to the hospital. While an investigation is still underway, there is no immediate...
MBTA plans improvements to Green, Red lines in coming months

The Green Line will be affected during the summer, while Red Line changes will take place in the fall. The MBTA is making improvements on the Green Line this summer, and to do so, different branches of the Green Line will be replaced by shuttle buses at different times throughout the summer.
Manhole explosions rock downtown, injuring 1 person

A window shattered, and one individual was sent to the hospital with minor injuries. Two manhole explosions rocked downtown Boston on Thursday morning, shattering the window of a building and injuring one person. The Boston Fire Department reported that 175 Federal St. and 10 High St. were both evacuated due...
Investigators seek fresh tips in decade-old fatal shooting of Cambridge teen

DA Ryan and Cambridge police are renewing calls for information in the 2012 cold case death of 16-year-old Charlene Holmes. On the 10-year anniversary of a fatal drive-by shooting that took the life of 16-year-old Charlene Holmes, investigators are renewing calls for witnesses to come forward with information. On Friday,...
Boston

Changing the landscape of Boston farming

The Food Project grows 200,000 pounds of fruit and vegetables on the 70 acres of farmland it maintains. Every summer when the teens participating in The Food Project program begin their first day on the job, they usually are a bit overwhelmed by the grueling physical labor. “It’s a bit...
Honey Dew hold-up: String of shops robbed on National Doughnut Day

The unarmed robberies happened early Friday morning at shops in both states. Multiple Massachusetts and New Hampshire doughnut shops were robbed on National Doughnut Day, and the culprit is still at large. Police are investigating several robberies that happened early Friday morning at doughnut shops and a liquor store along...
New Kids On The Block member sued over his land use, on his block

Jordan Knight wants to build on his land, but it's under conservation land restrictions. Jordan Knight, a member of Boston’s hit boy band New Kids On The Block, is being sued by The Trustees of Reservations — Massachusetts’s biggest land trust— for allegedly violating conservation land restrictions on one of his properties.
A pleasant, dry start to the week, gives way to possible showers

Eastern Massachusetts may get some much-needed rainfall mid-week. A few rain showers may offer relief next week as nearly 75 percent of Massachusetts grapples with extremely dry conditions. The National Weather Service’s Boston bureau predicts a dry start to the week on Sunday and Monday, with some rainfall due mid-week...
To improve Boston schools, DESE envisions a different plan than Mayor Wu’s proposal

Mayor Michelle Wu said her office and state officials still have "more work to do to reach an agreement." A draft plan from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for how Boston Public Schools can address serious issues outlined in a state report last month shows DESE sees the dynamic of how state and city officials can work together on improvements differently than Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration.
Missing Arlington man found near Woburn pond

The 73-year-old was reported missing on June 1, and his body was located about an hour later. Police found the body of a missing Arlington resident near a Woburn pond Thursday, according to a statement. On Wednesday, around 11:20 p.m., a woman told police that a 73-year-old relative did not...
Boston

3 injured hikers in different parts of the state rescued in one day

New Hampshire Fish and Game rescued a hiker at Mount Monadnock State Park, Mount Major, and in Shelburne, New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game rescued three hikers who were injured Sunday in different parts of the state. The first call came in to the agency at 12:10 p.m. A...
Boston

Hospitality workers to protest Hynes Convention Center sale Wednesday

UNITE HERE Local 26 says selling the convention center would devastate the Back Bay economy. A local hospitality workers’ union said Tuesday it expects hundreds of Back Bay hospitality workers to protest Governor Charlie Baker’s bid to sell Hynes Convention Center Wednesday afternoon. UNITE HERE Local 26, which...
Cleveland Circle Starbucks employees strike after water leak

"Management ignored these obvious safety hazards." Workers at the Starbucks in Cleveland Circle went on strike Tuesday in order to protest what they say were unsafe working conditions and a failure by management to protect employees. The details of those conditions were outlined in a letter to management signed by...
