2 Green Line trains collide at Government Center; 3 operators injured

No passengers aboard the trains were injured during the Wednesday night collision.

Train service on the Green Line remained suspended Thursday morning after two trains collided near Government Center on Wednesday night.

Shuttle buses are replacing service between Lechmere and North Station, according to the MBTA. Passengers are also being encouraged to either use the Orange Line to the Blue Line at State Street or the Red Line at Downtown Crossing for alternate service.

When a Twitter user asked why service hadn’t been restored on Thursday, the T responded that the incident remained under investigation.

“We are working to restore service as safely and quickly as possible,” the MBTA said.

No passengers aboard the trains were treated for injuries, but three Green Line operators were injured and taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, according to WBZ.

Two operators had been discharged from the hospital as of Thursday morning, according to MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo. Both trains have been re-railed, and once they are moved from the area, workers will look over the track infrastructure.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.