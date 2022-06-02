ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Warriors vs. Celtics player props, odds, 2022 NBA Finals picks for Game 1: Jayson Tatum goes under 28.5 points

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe top scoring team in the 2022 NBA playoffs will face off against the second-best defensive team in the postseason when the Golden State Warriors host the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Golden State leads the NBA in points per...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kevin Durant Reacts To Wild Celtics-Warriors Fourth Quarter

The Boston Celtics put together a jaw-dropping run in the fourth quarter to steal Game 1 of the NBA Finals away from the Golden State Warriors. Boston opened up the final period with an avalanche of 3-pointers, knocking down nine attempts from the beyond the arc. Al Horford led the charge my making all four of the shots he took during the final 12 minutes.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Tatum arrives in style for NBA Finals

BOSTON -- Jayson Tatum has been dreaming of playing in the NBA Finals for his whole life. He made sure to dress for the occasion.The 24-year-old Celtics superstar showed up to Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday night sporting a rather fashionable half-pinstriped blazer, featuring a pink shoulder, some leopard print cuffs, and an eye-catching right lapel.  The fashion choice was bold enough to draw the attention of GQ Sports.A day before Game 1, Tatum spoke of the "surreal" dream that he's living by playing in the Finals."I just kind of revert it back to being a kid, watching the Finals every year growing up," Tatum said. "Every kid can imagine themselves being in the NBA and being in the Finals, but actually living out your dream in real time is a surreal feeling. Sometimes you've gotta pinch yourself, right? I walk in, I see this backdrop and it's like, damn, I am in the Finals. So I'm just trying to take all this in and just enjoy the moment."
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
San Francisco, CA
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
California Basketball
City
Boston, MA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
The Spun

Jalen Rose Reveals Prediction For Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals

ESPN NBA analyst Jalen Rose might have to rethink his prediction for the NBA Finals after what we all saw last night. On Thursday's edition of Get Up, the former NBA star said he's going with the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors to knock off the Boston Celtics. He has Golden State winning in seven games.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors get welcome news on key player ahead of Game 2

Down 0-1 in the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors may be ready to activate their trap card. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters on Saturday that guard Gary Payton II will be available for more usage if necessary during Game 2, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. Payton was active for Game 1 of the series but only for selective defensive possessions as the team’s trainers believed that Payton needed more recovery time, Kerr added.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Finals#The Golden State Warriors#The Boston Celtics#Caesars Sportsbook#Stubhub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Danny Ainge reveals key similarity of current Celtics roster with 2008 championship team

The Boston Celtics are 1-0 in the 2022 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. And, by the looks of things, they have a serious chance at winning the championship. Danny Ainge saw the Celtics’ championship potential back in March. He was the franchise’s Executive Director of Basketball Operations when Boston won the championship in 2008. Now an executive with the Utah Jazz, he found a lot of “big” similarities between the 2008 team and this year’s roster.
NBA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Shoots poorly but dishes 13 dimes

Tatum totaled 12 points (3-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, 13 assists and one steal in 42 minutes during Thursday's 120-108 victory over the Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Tatum struggled massively from the field in his first NBA Finals game, going just 3-for-17 and...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy