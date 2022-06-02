Summers County Library is bringing the fun this summer. Every Tuesday and Friday in June and July will be filled with two new programs.

On Tuesdays, the library staff is telling Stories in the Park at 1 p.m. The event is held in Hinton City Park each week. It is part of the summer reading challenge.

Every Friday, the community is invited to stop by the library for Fun Fri-Yays. There will be multiple activities. The list includes yoga, nature journaling, upcycled crafts and more. The fun begins at 1 p.m. and lasts until 3 p.m. Clean-up begins at 3:30 p.m.

Additionally, anyone who is “Wild about Reading” for the summer reading challenge can sign up through the ReadSquared app or at Summers library.readsquared.com.

For more information about any of these programs, call the library at 304-466-4490.

The post Summers Library is filling the summer with fun appeared first on The Hinton News .