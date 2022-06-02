ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summers County, WV

Summers Library is filling the summer with fun

By REBECCA STALNAKER
Hinton News
Hinton News
 3 days ago

Summers County Library is bringing the fun this summer. Every Tuesday and Friday in June and July will be filled with two new programs.

On Tuesdays, the library staff is telling Stories in the Park at 1 p.m. The event is held in Hinton City Park each week. It is part of the summer reading challenge.

Every Friday, the community is invited to stop by the library for Fun Fri-Yays. There will be multiple activities. The list includes yoga, nature journaling, upcycled crafts and more. The fun begins at 1 p.m. and lasts until 3 p.m. Clean-up begins at 3:30 p.m.

Additionally, anyone who is “Wild about Reading” for the summer reading challenge can sign up through the ReadSquared app or at Summers library.readsquared.com.

For more information about any of these programs, call the library at 304-466-4490.

WVNS

Planes filled with donations touch down in Mercer County

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Airport welcomed special guests on Friday, June 3, 2022, with donations. The Smokehouse Pilots Club out of Leesburg, Virginia brought ten planes filled with clothing items and necessities to McDowell County residents. Helpers with the pilot club flew nearly an hour from the Commonwealth to help serve the […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

John Henry Historical Park electrical update project

The John Henry Historical Park's electrical upgrade has now been completed. Upgrades included in the project were the removal of the existing power pedestal/telephone poles located in the viewshed of the stage/vendor's area, relocated near the fence, transition of overhead to underground cable, vendors space receptacles relocated on newly installed telephone poles near the fence and an additional vendor space located near the future Welcome Center, and installation of eight additional floodlights. This project was made possible through a National Coal Heritage Area grant and the Summers County Commissioners' support. The match for the grant was provided by in kind labor. Local volunteers; Larry Moorman, Ronald Gore, Curtis Adkins, Rick Moorefield, and Michael Cales completed the work. Often utilizing their own resources to ensure that the work performed was done in an efficient and timely manner. Other behind the scene contributors were Linda Huffman who provided a delicious lunch, Dolores Moorman for the world's best peanut butter fudge and last but not least Jerolee Cales for the wonderful cookies, pies and tuna fish salad. The post John Henry Historical Park electrical update project appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Second summer term at CU to begin June 27

ATHENS, W.Va. – There’s still time to register for classes at Concord University this summer! While the First Summer Term is currently underway, the Second Summer Term begins Monday, June 27 and continues through Friday, July 29. Both undergraduate and graduate courses are available. Information on summer courses offered at Concord is available by visiting […] The post Second summer term at CU to begin June 27 appeared first on The Hinton News.
ATHENS, WV
Hinton News

A Hinton dog has gained local popularity

One local dog has made it her mission to garner as much Kroger chicken as possible. The dog in question, Nymeriah, is seven years old, and according to her human mom Megan Bailey, she has been an escape artist since she was six months old. Nymeriah is frequently featured in Facebook posts when someone new spots her out on one of her jaunts. While much of the community has become accustomed to seeing her in town, many are still surprised to see her hanging out in the Kroger parking lot. According to Bailey, every time they think they have figured out how...
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Summers County Council on Aging June menu

Wednesday, June 1 – Breaded pork chops, oven-browned potatoes, broccoli, fruit cocktail, whole wheat bread with margarine and milk to drink. Thursday, June 2 – Sloppy Joe on a whole wheat bun, raw vegetable salad with oil and vinegar dressing, peach and milk to drink. Friday, June 3 – Roast turkey breast, cornbread stuffing, green […] The post Summers County Council on Aging June menu appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

New River Animal Hospital vaccine clinic scheduled

New River Animal Hospital’s annual vaccine clinic will take place throughout the month of June. Rabies vaccines are $10 each, feline 4way is $15 and k9 DAPP is $20. The clinic will be at the animal hospital on June 4 and 11 between 10 a.m. and noon. The remaining schedule is as follows: Monday, June […] The post New River Animal Hospital vaccine clinic scheduled appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
independentherald.com

Graduation Announcement: Dr. Ashleigh A. Price, DVM

Dr. Ashleigh A. Price, DVM, daughter of Randy “Scooter” and Alicia Carrico Price of Princeton, WV graduated from Lincoln Memorial University College of Veterinary Medicine located in Harrogate, TN with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Degree (DVM) on May 21. She graduated with Cum Laude Academic Honors and...
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

New McDowell County Elementary School is named

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – The day has come for a new school to reveal it’s name.McDowell County Schools announced the consolidation of a new elementary school between Welch, Keystone and Fall River Elementary.  Today, June 3, 2022, the name, colors and mascot were revealed to students over a virtual call. Students at each of […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
