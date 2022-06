Cloudier skies are starting to move into the Western Slope this morning. With the additional cloud cover morning lows are warmer than yesterday. Most of the lower valleys are in the 50s this morning. With clear skies near the Divide, Aspen’s morning low is still in the upper 30s. Cloudy skies will stick around all day today. High temperatures will continue to warm up. The Grand Valley will see highs in the upper 80s, and Moab will even break into the 90s this afternoon. Despite the cloudier skies rain chances will still stay out of most of the region. There will still be low chances for pop up mountain showers near the Divide, but we will not see any measurable rainfall from them. Morning lows will warming up through the weekend thanks to the cloudier skies sticking around.

ASPEN, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO