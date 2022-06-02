ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Nearly 25 grams of fentanyl, meth seized from 2 women at Statesville gas station, deputies say

By Mike Andrews
 3 days ago

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two Catawba County women were arrested at a gas station in Statesville last week after deputies said they seized over 24 grams of fentanyl and crystal meth, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said that narcotics investigators learned that Taylor Godshall, 22,  and Erin Ashley Thompson, 47, would be at a Shell gas station on Old Mount Road in Statesville on May 16 and that they would be in procession of drugs.

Deputies set up surveillance at the station and took the women into custody when they arrived.

The sheriff’s office said investigators seized 24.56 grams of fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine were seized from the two women. The drugs had an estimated street value of $3,000.

Godshall was charged with Felony Trafficking Fentanyl by Sale, Two Counts of Felony Trafficking Fentanyl by Transportation, Two Counts of Felony Trafficking Fentanyl by Possession, Felony Possession of Crystal Methamphetamine, and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

She was issued a $350,000 secured bond.

Thompson was charged with Felony Conspiracy to Traffic Fentanyl. She was issued a $50,000 secured bond.

