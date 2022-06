The 21st Street Group Home in Emmetsburg has a new addition. In memory of Jimmy Frederick, the Frederick family designed, donated and installed a patio last week. It is on the north side of the building and already has chairs and tables. The barbecue grill was also their donation. Jimmy (or Jim-Fred as residents called him), lived at the home from August, 1985 to July, 2021.

EMMETSBURG, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO