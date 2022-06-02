Are 110-degree temps on the way to Phoenix? Let's check the forecast.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Idaho-based burger joint Sid’s Garage has made its Arizona debut at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix, and it’s definitely establishing itself as a foodie destination for those craving mouthwatering burgers, gargantuan shakes, and seriously creative appetizers and sides. Phoenix is the third location for the restaurant, which is well known in the Boise and Meridian communities. When I initially reported on the grand opening of Sid’s Garage on May 15, I was immediately drawn to the alluring and colorfully-crafted shakes and burgers. After reading rave reviews from Idahoans online, I had to stop in to check out a burger for myself, and sure enough, Sid’s Garage is a Burger Series destination!
