Phoenix, AZ

Are 110-degree temps on the way to Phoenix? Let's check the forecast.

12news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — The start of June in the desert means temperatures will continue to rise quickly ahead of the monsoon. This time of year, the normal high temperature for the Phoenix metro is 101 degrees. Flagstaff averages highs in the middle 70s, Prescott in the lower 80s, Payson...

www.12news.com

Related
12news.com

Homeowners in Pine came home to calf sitting at the front door

PINE, Ariz. — Homeowners in Pine, Arizona arrived home to a calf sitting at their doorstep earlier this week. The family called the Arizona Game and Fish Department thinking that it had been abandoned or injured, but later found it was perfectly fine. The AZGFD Facebook page shared the...
PINE, AZ
dailybusinesspost.com

6 Unique things to do in Phoenix

Looking for fun things to do in Phoenix? We all know that phoenix is the gem of Arizona. What would come to your mind first when you think about Phoenix? It may be soaking up the sun at a posh resort or trying any sports activity or a hike somewhere, but Phoenix is much more than that. But if you can drag yourself away from the pool, you’ll find many other exciting things to do in Arizona after booking an Allegiant airlines ticket In this desert city and adjacent towns like Mesa, Scottsdale, and Gilbert–including some of the state’s most unusual and entertaining pastimes. Here we have selected the best things to try in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Homes with pools sell for 30% more, study shows

Arizonans are blessed with warm, sunny weather almost year-round, which is why Arizona ranks as one of the top states in homes with pools per capita. While swim season is just starting in for much of the nation, in Phoenix, 9 months out of the year call for poolside weather with the average temperature hitting 87 degrees.
PHOENIX, AZ
momcollective.com

10 Must Try Mexican Restaurants in Phoenix

We are so lucky that Phoenix has such an abundance of amazing Mexican restuarants to enjoy. It would be impossible to pick just one favorite, so here are ten must-try Phoenix Mexican restaurants and a few reasons we love them!.  Los Reyes de la Torta: Recommended for a giant menu...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedona, AZ
City
Flagstaff, AZ
City
Prescott, AZ
City
Payson, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
AZFamily

Sid’s Garage in Phoenix serves up some unique, flavorful burgers and shakes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Idaho-based burger joint Sid’s Garage has made its Arizona debut at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix, and it’s definitely establishing itself as a foodie destination for those craving mouthwatering burgers, gargantuan shakes, and seriously creative appetizers and sides. Phoenix is the third location for the restaurant, which is well known in the Boise and Meridian communities. When I initially reported on the grand opening of Sid’s Garage on May 15, I was immediately drawn to the alluring and colorfully-crafted shakes and burgers. After reading rave reviews from Idahoans online, I had to stop in to check out a burger for myself, and sure enough, Sid’s Garage is a Burger Series destination!
PHOENIX, AZ
restaurantclicks.com

Top 11 Restaurants in Downtown Phoenix

There’s one thing for sure: downtown Phoenix has something for everyone. Whether you love historic districts and cultural attractions, shopping, or taking in entertainment, this area has all that and more. I recently indulged in a Phoenix vacation and I filled my days with all the most popular attractions,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Mighty 990

BREAKING: Mass Shooting at Phoenix Shopping Center

DEVELOPING STORY: At least nine people were shot and one person was killed when gunfire broke out at a shopping center in Phoenix. Police say there was a gathering of about 100 people at the strip mall when a fight broke out. When the bullets started flying, a 14-year-old girl was killed.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

2 people rescued from nearly 20-feet-deep trench in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Two men were rescued after being stuck in an 18-feet-deep and 3-feet-wide trench in Glendale, authorities said. Crews with the Glendale Fire Department found two construction site employees at the bottom of the trench Saturday morning. Authorities said the two employees were working in the trench...
GLENDALE, AZ
ksl.com

More sellers are slashing housing prices in these Western cities

SALT LAKE CITY — Housing prices across the U.S. remain higher than ever, but an increasing number of sellers in certain regional markets are "finally feeling forced to slash their prices," according to a Thursday report from Realtor.com. Even as 50 of the nation's largest metropolitan areas saw a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
AZFamily

Brazen golf cart thieves target 55-and-older community in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Teri Bariatti is one of the lucky ones. She still has her golf cart, but many of her neighbors do not. Over the past three days, some crooks have been sneaking into the Palm Lake Village, off 32nd Street and Greenway Road in north Phoenix, and riding off with homeowners’ golf carts.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Top 10 best cities for early retirement include 4 from Arizona

Fewer Americans plan to work past the age of 62. In a March 2022 survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, 49.2% of Americans plan to work past the age of 62, a figure that is 6.2% lower than two years prior. However, it can be difficult to make early retirement a reality. Stretching retirement savings long enough to live comfortably is challenging, but some cities are better than others for bringing early retirement plans to fruition.
ARIZONA STATE

