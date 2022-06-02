State auditor Sand in Sioux Center June 6

I’m supporting Kendal Zylstra in the June 7 primary election. I know Kendal to be a hard worker and a strong Christian conservative. As a northwest Iowa native, Kendal embodies northwest Iowa values. He is pro-life, holds to a biblical world view, and will fight for our family farms and small businesses.
Northwest Iowa — The State Historical Society of Iowa’s mobile museum hit the road this month, packed with 56 artifacts and a video that explores 13,000 years of Iowa history. And the mobile museum will be in our area later this summer. Housed in a custom-built Winnebago, the...
REGIONAL—N’West Iowa Republicans will choose the area’s state lawmakers Tuesday, June 7, in a trio of primary races featuring seven candidates. Since there are no Democrats or other candidates filed for the Iowa Legislature races, the primaries will effectively decide who takes office after the November election.
Sioux Gateway Airport is among eight in Iowa that will receive part of a 100-million dollars grant. The Iowa Department of Transportation will distributing 3.15 milllion dollars toward phase one of a T-hangar construction project at Sioux Gateway. The grants are to be used for terminal buildings, parking structures, and hangar infrastructure. The biggest portion of the money – more than half – will go to Des Moines International Airport. It will be used primarily to build a five-story parking garage there.
Two Northwest Iowans who have no previous experience in elected office are competing for the Republican nomination for House District 13. The newly-drawn district covers all of Monona County, most of central and northern Woodbury County, southern and eastern Plymouth County and portions of western Cherokee County. Major cities within the district include Onawa, Mapleton, Kingsley, Remsen, Moville, Correctionville and Marcus.
New laws enable state to dig into surplus to lower corporate tax ratge. Iowa state lawmakers worked overtime this legislative session before adjourning for the year. The issue they stayed late for – vouchers for private schools – did not become law. But lawmakers got a lot done. That agenda pushed by the Republican majority.
DES MOINES, Iowa — We are just three days away from the primary election in Iowa. County Auditor offices were open across the state today for in-person absentee voting. The Polk County Election office is closed tomorrow, but will be open for early voting on Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Who should decide who represents them in the Iowa Legislature?. That seems like an easy question to answer. The people in each legislative district should make that choice. They should consider the candidates for the state Senate and House of Representatives, weigh their qualifications, experience and abilities, and make their selections.
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — A sculpture was dedicated in Sioux Center to honor Maurice and Vera Te Paske on Friday. The sculpture, dubbed "Progress through Cooperation" was placed in Sioux Center’s Open Space Park honors the legacy of the former mayor and community advocate who pushed for big-picture thinking for Sioux Center and his wife who worked alongside him.
SIBLEY—Plans for improvements to both the city’s aesthetics and amenities filled the bulk of the Sibley City Council meeting Monday, May 23. Sibley resident Darcee Schneiderman presented a preliminary plan for a project that she has started organizing downtown. “I’m not here to ask permission, just your cooperation,”...
PRIMGHAR—O’Brien County signed off on an updated Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan during its meeting Tuesday, May 24. Jared Johnson, the county’s emergency management agency coordinator, spoke to the board of supervisors during a hearing about the revised plan meant to reduce harmful impacts of potential disasters. The...
HULL—When seventh-graders in the Talented and Gifted Program at Boyden-Hull Junior High were told to design and build a model of a family home, they weren’t sure where to begin. “We had to figure out things like scale and talk about what kind of floor plan we wanted,”...
Jamie Burch Elliott is a former director of public affairs for Planned Parenthood in Iowa. I support pro-choice fighter Grace Van Cleave in the June 7 Democratic primary to represent Iowa Senate district 17 because we need her. Beyond that, she’s my friend. So, I’d like to tell you a little bit about her, and to ask you to vote for her in Tuesday’s primary.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director in Iowa Theresa Greenfield announced that the Department has provided $70,870,064 to help lower costs and support ten biofuel producers in Iowa who faced unexpected market losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds are being...
REGIONAL—Primary season is well underway, with the primary election scheduled for Tuesday, June 7. Primaries are the process by which voters can indicate their preference for their party’s candidate before the upcoming general election, Nov. 8. Polling locations will be open for voting 7 a.m.-8 p.m. The polling...
With the Iowa House District 4 Republican primary on June 7, youth is the name of the game. Three-term incumbent Rep. Skyler Wheeler, a 29-year-old direct care worker from Hull, is running against 22-year-old Larchwood resident Kendal Zylstra, who recently graduated from Dordt University and works as a tax professional and small business owner.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man and a woman from western Iowa are suing over gender-based restrictions to serve on the State Judicial Nominating Commission. The commission helps pick judges to serve on the Iowa Court of Appeals and the Iowa Supreme Court. Iowa law requires lawyers to vote for a man and woman in each congressional district.
The summer camping season is underway and DNR State Parks Bureau chief, Sherry Arntzen, hopes everyone remembers the rules and etiquette of the great outdoors. Arntzen says you’ll usually have lots of people around you, and it’s important to think of others. She says don’t let crowded conditions...
ORANGE CITY—LifeServe Blood Center of Sioux City will hold a blood drive 1-6 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at American Reformed Church in Orange City; 12:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the Demco Community Center in Boyden; and 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, June 13, at the Hospers Community Center. Appointments are required by visiting lifeservebloodcenter.org or calling 1-800-287-4903.
