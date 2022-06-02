State auditor Sand in Sioux Center June 6

Sioux Gateway Airport is among eight in Iowa that will receive part of a 100-million dollars grant. The Iowa Department of Transportation will distributing 3.15 milllion dollars toward phase one of a T-hangar construction project at Sioux Gateway. The grants are to be used for terminal buildings, parking structures, and hangar infrastructure. The biggest portion of the money – more than half – will go to Des Moines International Airport. It will be used primarily to build a five-story parking garage there.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO