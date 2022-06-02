ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Earn fun prizes this summer with Tulsa Library’s summer reading program

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F6Jta_0fyD6ulq00
Tulsa Library's summer reading program begins June 1

TULSA, Okla. — “Oceans of Possibilities,” Tulsa City-County Library’s 2022 summer reading program for all ages, is the perfect summer getaway. The program is free and an opportunity to earn cool prizes.

Families can also enjoy seeing entertaining and educational stories come to life at their favorite libraries.

All four age groups - littles, children, teens/tweens and adults - can read their way to incentive prizes. Register online at, www.TulsaLibrary.org/summer, or visit any Tulsa City-County Library location to sign up. Readers can begin submitting their completed reading logs June 20 to receive their coupon booklet, prizes, and medals for littles and children.

Littles (birth to pre-K) and Children (kindergarten-fifth grade) can reach their goal by reading or listening to 8 books by July 31. Read 20 books and receive a bonus prize: (Littles, Buddy Bookworm plush toy; Children, Buddy Bookworm slap bracelet.) All littles and children who read 8 books and turn in the completion form will get a commemorative medal and a coupon booklet for free entertainment and food items:

• Admission to the Tulsa State Fair

• Admission to the Tulsa Zoo

• Admission to a Tulsa Drillers Game

• Admission to a FC Tulsa game

• Admission to Tulsa Botanic Garden

• One free ride on any Tulsa Transit route

• Cinnamon sticks from Mazzio’s Italian Eatery

• Decorated cookie from Merritt’s Bakery

• Admission to Safari Joe’s H2O

• Justaburger Kid’s Meal from Whataburger

Littles who complete the program will be entered into a prize drawing to win one of 10 $50 gift cards to Kiddlestix Toy store, courtesy of the Friends of the Tulsa City-County Libraries.

Children who complete the program will be entered into a prize drawing for:

• (20) $50 Target gift card, courtesy of the Tulsa Library Trust

• (1) Hornsby Birthday Party Experience, courtesy of the Tulsa Drillers

• (5) Birthday Party package for 12 to the 2022 Season,

courtesy of Safari Joe’s H2O

• (25 pairs) Tulsa State Fair one-day ride wristband

• (1) Autographed soccer ball and four game tickets, courtesy of FC Tulsa

• (12) Large 1-topping pizza, courtesy of Mazzio’s Italian Eatery

• (2) Set of three tickets to OKC Thunder game at BOK Center, courtesy of OKC

Thunder

( ) denotes how many will be awarded

Tweens and teens, sixth to 12th grade, can reach their goal by reading or listening to six books by July 31. Register by July 3 to be entered into a prize drawing to win an iPad, courtesy of the Tulsa Library Trust. By completing the program, they will receive a drawstring backpack a coupon booklet for free entertainment and food items:

• Admission to the Tulsa State Fair

• Admission to the Tulsa Zoo

• Admission to a Tulsa Drillers Game

• Admission to a FC Tulsa game

• One free ride on any Tulsa Transit route

• Admission to Tulsa Botanic Garden

• Cinnamon sticks from Mazzio’s Italian Eatery

• Decorated cookie from Merritt’s Bakery

• Admission to Safari Joe’s H2O

• Whataburger Jr. from Whataburger

Teens/tweens completing the program are entered in an end-of-summer drawing for these great prizes, courtesy of the Tulsa Library Trust, unless otherwise noted.

• (2) iPad

• (2) Nintendo Switch console

• (2) Laptop

• (2) $100 Target gift card

• (2) $100 Barnes & Noble gift card

• (2) Wireless headphones

• (3) Gift basket of swag from Whataburger

• (1) Two tickets to Oklahoma City Thunder game at BOK Center, courtesy of OKC

Thunder

( ) denotes how many will be awarded

Adults can reach their goal by reading or listening to four books by July 31. Register by July 3 to be entered into a drawing for a membership for two to Philbrook Museum of Art. By completing the program, they will earn a literary-themed tote bag and coupon booklet for free entertainment and food items:

• Admission to the Tulsa State Fair

• Admission to the Tulsa Zoo

• Cheese dippers from Mazzio’s Italian Eatery

• Breakfast roll from Merritt’s Bakery

• Honey butter chicken biscuit from Whataburger

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa hosts World Breaking Classic finals qualifier

TULSA, Okla. — Some the best b-boys and b-girls from around the world brought their best moves to Tulsa for the World Breaking Classic finals qualifier. Joel Koester with the Tulsa Sports Commission said events like this showcase Tulsa’s diverse culture. “Oklahoma, believe it or not, has had...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Same Sunset Series by Danny Boy O’Connor debuts at Mother Road Market

TULSA, Okla. — Danny Boy O’Connor launched his We Saw The Same Sunset gallery at Mother Road Market’s Limited Time Only Market (LTO | MKT) on Friday. The “Same Sunset Series” of photography shows a thousand different sunsets viewed from the same window of the 13th floor of Tulsa’s Iconic Mayo Hotel over the past five years. The space features We Saw the Same Sunset original framed photography and merchandise available only during the pop-up, as well as select The Outsiders House merchandise.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

2022 VegFest held at Guthrie Green

TULSA, Okla. — 2022′s VegFest took place at Guthrie Green from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. according to Melissa Furman, VegFest co-founder. Furman said VegFest first started in 2019 with an attendance of nearly 5,000 people. This year, she expects as many or more to attend. In attendance...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owner of Tulsa barbershop shares his memory of Dr. Preston Phillips

TULSA, Okla. — A local barbershop owner shared a story of his experience with Dr. Preston Phillips’ generosity. Mike Kelly has owned Barber King since he opened the business in 1995. The barbershop can be found near 21st and Memorial, and he told FOX23 his dream of being a business owner couldn’t have been possible without Dr. Phillip’s help.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Entertainment
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

2022 Tulsa Heart Ball

TULSA, Okla. — The American Heart Association held its annual “Heart Ball” fundraiser Saturday night. The event was held at the Cox Business center, where FOX23′s Scott Martin emceed the event. The event featured food, live music and an auction. The American Heart Association helps find...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Oklahoma City Thunder#Tulsa Zoo#Fc Tulsa#Tulsa Drillers#Tulsa Library#The Tulsa Zoo Admission#Tulsa Transit#Italian
tulsapeople.com

Tulsa 10: June 2-8

Ed Fite from GRDA will present on the importance of knowing your watershed at 6 p.m. June 2 at NEFF Brewing. Fite and other experts will be available for questions after about water quality, biodiversity and what we can do for local ecosystems. Free. Register here. 2. Summer’s Fifth Night...
TULSA, OK
tulsakids.com

I Would Drive 100 Miles (or Less!): Day Trip Destinations

Pack some snacks, hop in the car and turn up your summer road trip playlist! A day of family fun is just a short drive away. Perhaps best known as the home of Will Rogers, according to okhistory.org, Claremore is a key stopping point if you’re traveling Route 66 through Oklahoma – or just looking for a day of entertainment.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Friends & Family Remember Dr. Stephanie Husen

We’re learning more about one of the doctors who lost her life in the Saint Francis Hospital shooting in Tulsa on Wednesday. Dr. Stephanie Husen graduated from Ponca City High School in 1992. The 48-year-old was a sports and internal medicine specialist at Saint Francis. Across the state, people...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Nintendo
oklahomatoday.com

Derrick Smith Jr. is sharing Oklahoma’s rich heritage from the back of a motorcycle.

Once, they were places of refuge and community for people who had been enslaved in Indian Territory and other parts of the South. After the Civil War, African Americans created more than fifty settlements in what would become the state of Oklahoma. Some of these towns had short lives, while others flourished, providing self-governance and an escape from the discrimination some residents experienced in other communities as well as an atmosphere of racial solidarity.
OKLAHOMA STATE
tulsapeople.com

Hot dog!: A trio of coney hot spots in Tulsa

Coney Island Hot Weiners is a true Tulsa original. Started in 1926 by Christ Economou, Coney Island has been a staple of downtown Tulsa for generations. Not much has changed at the coney shop, including the owners. The Economou family maintains ownership today. Sitting at one of the little school desks eating hot dogs covered with chili in steamed buns — cheese and onions optional — is a rite of passage for kids and a tradition for old timers. It’s something longtime Tulsans can’t imagine home without.
TULSA, OK
The Moore American

NRHS is gun-free area, hospital reports

The Norman Regional Health System doesn’t allow guns on its campus, a security feature called into question by gun rights activists following a mass shooting in Tulsa. Michael Louis, 45, of Muskogee killed four people, including two doctors, with an AR-15-style rifle Wednesday at Tulsa’s Saint Francis Health System before he killed himself. Tulsa police said Louis blamed Dr. Preston Phillips, one of the victims, for pain following surgery and planned to kill him and anyone in his way.
TULSA, OK
mvskokemedia.com

Muscogee Nation pageant in person

OKMULGEE, Oklahoma – Beggs High School will host the Miss and Jr. Miss Muscogee (Creek) Nation Scholarship Pageant 2022-2023 on Saturday, June 4 at 2 pm. This year, the pageant will be open to the public with no restrictions, but masks will be available. Royalty Coordinator LuAnn Bear said...
BEGGS, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
64K+
Followers
113K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy