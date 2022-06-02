ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WEATHER- Scattered Showers and Storms, Cooler Weather On The Way

By Clark Shelton
Rutherford Source
 3 days ago
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 153 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-030700- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 153 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Scattered showers and...

