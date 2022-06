TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Alex formed as the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season early Sunday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. The NHC said that at 5 a.m. that the storm was located about 270 miles east-northeast of Fort Pierce, Florida. It has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and is moving northeast at 22 mph.

