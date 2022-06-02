ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Buick Brand Identity Unveiled Alongside Redesigned Logo

By Jonathan Lopez
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuick just announced a variety of news regarding its all-electric future, pulling the sheets on the new Wildcat EV concept, as well as outlining its plans to offer a fully electric portfolio by 2030. In addition, Buick announced its new brand identity and unveiled a new logo. Let’s start...

Comments / 40

Michael J Hammer Pesek
2d ago

I think this car would look much better with a Pontiac arrowhead Logo on it... just saying... it doesn't look like a Buick

7
toodles
1d ago

Its a wildcat on the front and a Honda at the rear. I remember one year the only thing that came from one of GMs concept was the fuel door. Wasting millions of dollars for nothing, That car will never see production, if it does it will flop.

4
Charles Wright
1d ago

Buick hasn't had anything worth looking at since the BUICK Grand Nationals and Grand National GNX from 1987.

8
