Colorado Springs, CO

What parents need to know about new ‘Safe Sleep for Babies’ law

By Katie Pelton
KKTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This is an important alert for parents, grandparents and other caregivers of small children: stop using inclined sleepers and crib bumpers right away!. Though both have long been mainstays on the market, a recent study has found a link between the products and more...

www.kktv.com

Comments / 4

YellowRoseofTexas
2d ago

how about we ban the c19 shot that's killed an injured thousands of people? your goal isn't to keep people safe your goal is to recreate nazi Germany.

Reply
2
Robert Crowder
3d ago

I used those bumpers never had problem but I do know lady that didn't use them and her daughter got her leg caught in the crib and broke her leg guess this administration and Biden are more worried about hospital bills and doctor bills then safety

Reply
2
KKTV

Burn ban lifted in Colorado Springs as restrictions are enacted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The City of Colorado Springs enacted burn restrictions Friday at noon lifting their previous burn ban. “By and through the Division of the Fire Marshal, The Colorado Springs Fire Department has determined that they will be enacting Burn Restrictions due to current and forecasted drought conditions, exceptionally dry fuel moisture levels, increases in grass fire occurrence on undeveloped areas of Colorado Springs, as well as the earlier than normal National Preparedness Level of 2. These restrictions will be effective on June 3, 2022, at 12:00 pm (MDT). The Order remains in effect until rescinded. With this information, Colorado Springs citizens will be able to avoid legal ramifications due to burning outside of the scope of the restrictions. The Colorado Springs Fire Department urges all citizens of and visitors to Colorado Springs to abide by the Order and share in the responsibility of keeping our community safe. Please report any suspected violations of the Order by calling 719-444-7000. The outdoor burn restrictions guidelines, and additional fire safety information, is available at https://www.coswildfireready.org/burn-restrictions.”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

