Kingman County road washed out due to flash flood

KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kingman County Sheriff’s Office says a road was washed out due to flash flooding.

The road that washed out is SE 70 Avenue just south of SE 100 Street, south of Belmont.

Heavy rain fell in the area Tuesday night.

Emergency managers in the area discourage motorists from driving over flooded roadways, whether a water-covered road is closed with barricades or not. Instead, they advise you to turn around, don’t drown.

Things to remember when it comes to flooding:

Do not drive through flooded areas, especially at night when it is harder to gauge water depth. Consider the possibility that the roadway may have collapsed due to erosion. (You won’t be able to tell if the road is covered by water. You also might drive into a washout.)

If your vehicle stalls due to water, abandon it immediately and seek higher ground. Rapidly rising water may sweep the vehicle and its occupants away.

Be familiar with the surrounding land features and be prepared to head for higher ground if necessary.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and local radio and television for the latest statements, watches and warnings concerning heavy rain and flash flooding.

The National Weather Service says flooding kills more people than any other severe-weather hazard.

