Southaven, MS

Armed robbery suspect in custody following police investigation in Southaven, officials say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — An armed robbery suspect is in custody after a police investigation in Southaven, officials say.

Brian Parker was taken into custody Thursday morning, Southaven Police confirmed.

Officials said there was a carjacking in Olive Branch, on Church Road and Getwell Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DBsXu_0fyD4LOB00
Southaven police scene (WHBQ)

The Southaven Police Department (SPD) received two burglaries in progress calls from the area at Bramble Crest Drive and Vineyard Drive.

The suspect, Brian Parker, fled on foot into a wooded area prior to officers arriving.

When officers arrived, they found a carjacked vehicle in Olive Branch, and a search began for the suspect.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department helped SPD in the search for the suspect using a drone and helicopter.

Sheriff’s deputies also helped SPD with a search on the ground.

Officers on the scene began to evacuate residents to safety.

Officers also secured the area of local daycares, and businesses to ensure that the suspect would not be able to gain access to these areas.

The neighborhood area was secured to restrict traffic flow, police said.

During the course of the investigation, detectives discovered that the burglaries were armed home invasions.

During the 3rd home invasion, Parker barricaded himself inside the residence, police said.

The residence was surrounded, and Negotiations and SWAT were able to make contact with Parker.

After a brief period of conversation, Parker surrendered and was taken into custody.

Officials said the suspect was wanted for multiple crimes.

