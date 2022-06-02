ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge declines to put James Craig on ballot for governor

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DETROIT (AP) – A judge has declined to put former Detroit Police Chief James Craig on the Republican ballot for Michigan governor.

Craig is the third candidate to lose a court challenge after state election staff said campaign petitions were marred by fraudulent signatures.

It’s a remarkable setback for Craig, who has high name recognition in southeastern Michigan.

A judge says she must abide by a Michigan appeals court decision released Wednesday that kept two other Republicans off the Aug. 2 ballot.

They didn’t meet the 15,000-signature threshold because of fraudulent signatures on petitions. The appeals court says state election staff didn’t have to go line by line.

