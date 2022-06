Matt Lightle serves as the director of business development of the Surgical Center at Columbia Orthopaedic Group. Mr. Lightle will serve on the panel "Creating an Outpatient Joint Replacement Program with Stay Suites" at Becker's 19th Annual Spine, Orthopedic & Pain Management-Driven ASC Conference. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference, which will take place in Chicago from June 16-18.

