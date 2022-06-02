ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Nabbed For Threatening To 'Shoot Up' Mamaroneck Business, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
 3 days ago
The knife used during the incident. Photo Credit: Village of Mamaroneck Police Department

Customers were running from a Westchester business after a man allegedly pulled out a knife and began saying he would "shoot up the place."

The incident took place in the village of Mamaroneck around 3 p.m. on Monday, May 30.

Officers responded to the business after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a man brandishing a knife inside of a local business with patrons running from the scene, said Lt. Mark Gatta, of the Village of Mamaroneck Police.

Officers responded to the scene, located, and detained a man matching the description given by the callers, Gatta said.

Officers conducted a search of the area and located a 6-inch diving/fishing knife wrapped in a bandanna, discarded under a parked car, he added.

Multiple witnesses then positively identified Eduardo Martinez, age 23, of Mamaroneck, as the person who had was waving the knife and he was placed under arrest, Gatta said.

Witnesses also confirmed the recovered knife was the one used by Martinez.

Martinez was charged with:

  • Making a terroristic threat
  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • Menacing

He was arraigned in Village of Mamaroneck Court and was remanded to the Westchester County Jail, pending a future court date.

No civilians or police officers were injured during the incident.

