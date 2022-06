The Shops at Countryside Antiques, 36290 Detroit Road, is going out with a bang after nearly 45 years of offering antiques and other local wares. “We’ve been involved with managing the space for the last five years,” said Marty Sinkewich. “Our lease runs out at the end of June. It actually all came together as the property owners, University Hospitals, recently accepted an offer for the property. The new ownership has other plans for the property. I do not know who they are, or what those plans are.”

AVON, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO