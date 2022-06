A teen was stabbed in the groin, leaving him clinging to life, during a fight with a 16-year-old boy on a Brooklyn street, cops said Sunday. The 18-year-old victim got into an argument with his younger rival near E. 16th St. and Sheepshead Bay Road in Sheepshead Bay at about 9:05 p.m. Saturday, cops said. The younger boy stabbed the victim in the groin, cops said. Medics rushed the bleeding ...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO