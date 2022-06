The St. Louis Cardinals placed outfielder Corey Dickerson on the 10-day injured list due to a left calf strain. Right-hander Jake Walsh was called up from Triple-A to take the open spot on the active roster. In another move, Jake Woodford was also optioned back to Triple-A after serving as the 27th man for yesterday’s doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs.

