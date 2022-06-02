Sun cloud mix and warming on up

The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce held a meeting on June 6, 1922, to address reports that the Salt Lake Commercial Club was rerouting tourists to Yellowstone National Park by way of Bear Lake and Montpelier, cutting out towns in the Snake River Valley. According to a report in the Salt Lake Tribune, Otto McCutcheon, chairman of the roads committee, reported that Pocatello businessmen, as well as others in the vicinity, were “deeply aroused” over the action. “Dad Clay, a recognized authority on good roads, addressed the meeting and advised against the boycotting of Salt Lake business interests,” the story said. “He reported that he had made a personal investigation of the new routing and learned that the charge was the result of an attempt by W.D. Rishel, automobile editor of The Tribune, to pioneer a new road over the hills to the east of Idaho Falls.” As it turned out, Rishel had not been the paper’s automotive editor for 10 years and was head of a tourist bureau advising people they might want to see more of the country by taking one route north and another route homeward. “They know where they want to go and will go that way and can not be stopped,” he said. “Pocatello is spreading the false statements against Salt Lake to force Salt Lake in line and apparently Idaho Falls has swallowed their bait, hook, line and sinker without investigating.”
Grab your fishing pole, pack the cooler, and don’t forget your fishing license! Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing nearly 25,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during June. And, check it out, 1000 tiger trout are headed to Montpelier Reservoir!
The city of Rexburg spent Saturday in remembrance of the disastrous day on June 5, 1976. The started off early as dozens as marathon runners filled the streets running from the dam site to Smith park in down town Rexburg.
IDAHO FALLS – If you have never “dunked a worm” or “wet a fly”, you don’t know what you are missing! And, here is your chance to find out. Saturday, June 11, is Free Fishing Day in Idaho, which means anyone can fish without a license on any of Idaho’s waters open to fishing.
BURLEY, Idaho (KUTV) — A groundbreaking ceremony has been held for the Burley Idaho Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. According to a press release, Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy presided at the ceremony on Saturday. “It was just a...
NORTHERN UTAH (KMVT/KSVT) — Multiple northern Utah agencies are searching for a man with ties to southern Idaho. Dylan Rounds, a 19-year-old male who has spent time in Hazleton growing up, is reported missing by the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office. Rounds has recently been working in Lucin,...
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Chukars' four-game win streak and six-game home win streak came to an end Saturday night after the Chuks gave up five runs in the ninth inning in an 11-7 defeat to the Grand Junction Rockies. In a back-and-forth contest, the Chuks took...
IDAHO FALLS – A maintenance road and a row of trees next to a canal are the pride and joy of an Idaho Falls community and they’re concerned a proposed development could destroy it. A paved bike trail is planned on a mile-long section of the canal near...
BLACKFOOT – The City of Blackfoot Water Department will begin replacing multiple water lines next week. Taylor Construction and HLE are the engineers for the project on South Fisher from East Walker to South Street. It will begin on June 6 and is anticipated to be complete by August 10.
Burley, Idaho is home to the very first Corndog Company food truck in Southern Idaho! This awesome company offers delicious corndogs year-round, as well as other fried goodies like cheese pops, fried snickers, and cheese bombs. Their kettle chips are also homemade and delicious. I’m late to this party.
POCATELLO — Naomi Wilde, a longtime resident of East Idaho, is celebrating her 107th birthday on Monday, June 6.
Her son, Dean Wilde, explained that Naomi will be celebrating by riding a camel at Grace Assisted Living.
"When she turned 104, someone asked her what she wanted, and she said she wanted to ride an elephant," he said. "This year, she was asked the same thing, and she said, 'how...
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - After dropping their season opener to the Hyrum Hornets, the Gate City Grays returned to Halliwell Park on Saturday for their home opener and came away with a 5-4 victory against the Providence Wolverines. The Grays had quite an exciting night, with Easton Watterson hitting a...
SHOSHONE – Idaho’s Mammoth Cave is opening an additional museum of natural history next week in honor of the late Richard Arthur Olsen, who founded and curated this famous Idaho landmark before passing away in 2019. Carrying on their founder’s mission to educate those who want to learn...
You’ll Scream for All the Sweet June Events at Your Idaho Falls Zoo!. June has some really emus-ing events planned for everyone at Idaho Falls Zoo! Your zoo is open daily for the 2022 season, 9:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., including holidays. June 10: Sippin’ Safari- Join us for one of...
IDAHO FALLS — A ribbon-cutting held in the City Hall parking lot earlier this morning officially kicked off the new Greater Idaho Falls Transit (GIFT) On-Demand point-to-point rideshare service. Transit Coordinator Kade Marquez explains, “Unlike the former transportation service that had fixed routes and bus stops, GIFT is an...
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. A few months ago we learned about a guy named Mike who is doing some incredible things for his...
