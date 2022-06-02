ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattooga County, GA

Chattooga County: Pet Adoptions available Saturday

By AllOnGeorgia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chattooga Animal Control Shelter will host an adoption drive on Saturday, June 4. There will be around 14 dogs and around 12 cats available for adoption. The hours for the adoption drive will be 10 am-2 pm. “I firmly...

WGAU

Lake Show set for Saturday

The annual Lake Show returns to Lake Lanier, with music and other activities scheduled for Saturday. Legendary soul singer Otis Redding left his son with a musical heritage that extends far beyond the hit records for which he is famous. Bestowed with his father’s unique musical gift, for nearly 25 years he has put this talent to good use by not only touring and performing, but also writing and arranging since the early 80s.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Chattooga County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
County
Chattooga County, GA
City
Summerville, GA
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
Local
Georgia Government
weisradio.com

Man Air-Lifted for Treatment of Burns from Campfire on Friday

(Photo courtesy of Cherokee County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security – Alabama) WEIS Radio has learned that a man was air-lifted for treatment of both 2nd and 3rd degree burns from an incident involving a campfire on Friday. Emergency personnel quickly responded to an area near Blackwell’s...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WABE

Hundreds gather for Georgia meeting of the Cherokee Nation

About 200 people gathered for the Georgia Cherokee Community Alliance’s at-Large Meeting at Laurel Park in Marietta on Saturday. It was the first in-person meeting for the Cherokee Nation in Georgia since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Attendees got their Cherokee IDs, registered to vote in Cherokee Nation elections, met with the principal Chief and gathered in community with other Cherokee people from the region.
MARIETTA, GA
mcnewstn.com

Food City rep addresses Kimball Town Council

Kimball, Tenn. – As the anticipation grows for the “new retailer” in Kimball, a collective exhale was finally heard as Food City had someone at the Kimball Town meeting Thursday night. Stephen Spangler, Vice President of Real Estate and Site Development for Food City, made himself available for questions from the council after the company received up to $500,000 in various incentives, including waived building permits, waived utility tap fees, and other considerations. According to Spangler, Food City’s arrival will be expedited thanks to the considerations.
KIMBALL, TN
weisradio.com

Cedar Bluff Man Arrested in Connection with Rome, Georgia Theft

A Cherokee County man was recently jailed in northwest Georgia, in connection with the burglary of a residence in Floyd County. According to police reports, 30 year old Kevin Seth Edwards of a Cedar Bluff address, was taken into custody for stealing both a generator and an air compressor from the home. He stands charged with Aggravated Assault and Obstruction of Law Enforcement.
ROME, GA
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, June 4th

James Crane, age 55 of Cedar Bluff – Public Intoxication;. Douglas Anderson, age 50 of Ft Payne – Failure to Appear/Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in addition to a Probation Revocation;. Levi Prather, age 33 of Centre – Burglary 3rd Degree (two...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
nowhabersham.com

Hall County Sheriff’s Office now handling overnight calls in Oakwood

The tight labor market has forced a change in law enforcement routines in south Hall County. Effective immediately, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office will respond to all overnight calls in the city of Oakwood between midnight and 6 a.m. This includes routine calls for service as well as calls for criminal investigation.
OAKWOOD, GA
AccessAtlanta

6 glorious venues to hold your Georgia Wedding

On your big day, you’ll want a wedding that’s memorable and meaningful, but you don’t need to travel to an exotic location to have your event at a stunning and unforgettable venue. In fact, Georgia hosts some of the most glorious wedding and reception venues your imagination...
GEORGIA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF ROCKDALE

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER STATE OF GEORGIA COUNTY OF ROCKDALE Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained with that certain Security Deed dated November 2, 2006, from William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Millennium Bank N.A., recorded on November 8, 2006 in Deed Book 4073 at Page 305 Rockdale County, Georgia records, having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to Wilmington Trust, NA, successor trustee to Citibank, N.A., as Trustee f/b/o holders of Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Inc., Bear Stearns ALT-A Trust 2007-1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-1 by Assignment and said Security Deed having been given to secure a note dated November 2, 2006, in the amount of $174,250.00, and said Note being in default, the undersigned will sell at public outcry during the legal hours of sale before the door of the courthouse of Rockdale County, Georgia, on July 5, 2022 the following described real property (hereinafter referred to as the "Property"): ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 240, OF THE 16TH DISTRICT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING LOT/S 11 OF SUBDIVISION FOR HEAD REALTY CO., NOMINEES AS SHOWN ON PLAT PREPARED FOR HEAD REALTY CO., NOMINEE DATED JANUARY 14, 1973, PREPARED BY L.D. PATRICK, REGISTERED SURVEYOR AND MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN CORNER LOCATED ON THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD, SAID IRON PIN BEING LOCATED, A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET SOUTHEAST FROM THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF SMYRNA ROAD, AS MEASURED ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 01 MINUTES EAST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF LOT 10, SAID SUBDIVISION, A DISTANCE OF 541 FEET TO AN IRON PIN CORNER; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE 17 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 150 FEET TO AN IRON PIN CORNER; THENCE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD; THENCE NORTH 16 DEGREES 06 MINUTES WEST ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD, A DISTANCE OF 70 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 36 DEGREES 05 MINUTES WEST ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY OF GRANADE ROAD, A DISTANCE OF 107.6 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AT THE POINT OF BEGINNING. The debt secured by the Security Deed and evidenced by the Note and has been, and is hereby, declared due and payable because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make the payments as required by the terms of the Note. The debt remaining is in default and this sale will be made for the purposes of paying the Security Deed, accrued interest, and all expenses of the sale, including attorneys' fees. Notice of intention to collect attorneys' fees has been given as provided by law. To the best of the undersigned's knowledge, the person(s) in possession of the property are William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased. The property, being commonly known as 1776 Granade Rd South, Conyers, GA, 30094 in Rockdale County, will be sold as the property of William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased, subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien and not yet due and payable), any matters affecting title to the property which would be disclosed by accurate survey and inspection thereof, and all assessments, liens, encumbrances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record to the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A.Section 44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc., 3217 S. Decker Lake Dr., Salt Lake City, UT 84119, 888-349-8955. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2 shall require the secured creditor to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the mortgage instrument. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under U.S. Bankruptcy code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Albertelli Law Attorney for Wilmington Trust, NA, successor trustee to Citibank, N.A., as Trustee f/b/o holders of Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Inc., Bear Stearns ALT-A Trust 2007-1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-1 as Attorney in Fact for William C. Hall and Bobbie Latonya Peek-Hall, deceased 100 Galleria Parkway, Suite 960 Atlanta, GA 30339 Phone: (770) 373-4242 By: Rohan Rupani For the Firm THIS FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. - 21-007972 A-4750259 06/05/2022, 06/12/2022, 06/19/2022, 06/26/2022 950-71884.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Cartersville Police conducting death investigation

Cartersville Police are investigating a woman’s death. According to a Cartersville Police report, officers were told that a woman was seen moving around inside a 2016 Ford Fusion at around 8 a.m. Thursday in a parking lot on Postelle Street. She was still there when he left at around...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Experiencing Widespread Power Outage / UPDATED

As many as 8,000 Cherokee Electric customers are currently without power. Cherokee County is currently experiencing a widespread power outage, with the first reports coming in just prior to 9:00am Friday. The Cherokee Electric Co-op manager, Randal Wilkie has informed WEIS Radio that it appears someone fired a shot into the Gaylesville substation, causing extensive damage. Wilkie repeated that there are the number of customers in the affected area is around 8,000.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
allongeorgia.com

SE Ga Road Work: Weekly Traffic Interruption Advisory through June 10

Sun., May 5 – Wed., May 7 from 3pm-5am Single lane & nighttime double lane closures. Champney R. Bridge (MP45.5) to Darien R. Bridge (MP 49.0) Nightly Lane Closures for Bridge Maintenance/Rehabilitation. 7pm-7am, Fri., June 3 to Tues., October 31, 2023. Interstate 516. Chatham County. From Mildred St. To...
GEORGIA STATE
secretatlanta.co

4 Mini Atlanta Getaway’s

Sometimes the hustle and bustle of Atlanta can become enough to wear out even the most city obsessed person. There is nothing wrong with hitting reset and relax. With prices going up everywhere, sometimes it can feel impossible to getaway. Atlanta has some surprising gems and getaways right in its backyard or close to it that any local can enjoy. Whether looking to reconnect with self or have a getaway with friends/ your SO this list is perfect for those looking to disconnect for a little while.
ATLANTA, GA

