Saratoga Springs, NY

Beekman Street Art Fair returns, June 12

By Richard Roman
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01vCh3_0fyCzKa500

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Beekman Street Art Fair (BSAF) is returning to kick off summer bigger than ever since it had to cancel in 2020 and hold a scaled-down version in 2021 due to the pandemic. The one-day annual Art Fair will be held Sunday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Beekman Street.

Officials said this year’s fair has been made possible thanks to granting funding from Saratoga Arts and the cooperation of the City of Saratoga Springs. The BSFA 2022 fair features artists’ tents, entertainment coordinated by the Ballston Spa Community Band, culinary venues, and street performers.

Fairgoers can easily get to and from the fair via a CDTA shuttle bus which will run from the Saratoga Casino Hotel to the corner of Beekman and Grand Avenue. Beekman Street will be closed to traffic from Grand Ave. to West Circular Street during this family-friendly event.

Warren County Sheriff's Office trying to ID potential criminal

The Fair is produced by the Saratoga Springs Arts District and is funded by a Community Arts Grant award from Saratoga Arts. Details about the event and the shuttle bus schedule can be found here .

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Art#Street Performers#Saratoga Arts#Cdta#The Saratoga Casino Hotel#Fair#Community Arts Grant
