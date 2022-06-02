Graduate Q&A: Morgan Townshend, School of Environmental Studies

Family: I am the oldest of three daughters. I am blessed to have a loving, supportive family. We are all redheads. I have two dogs.

City of residence: Plymouth

What are your plans after graduation?

After graduation my summer plans include working at Bachman’s, hanging out with friends and going on both a family trip to North Carolina and a mission trip to South Dakota. Come mid-August I start classes at South Dakota State University. I am majoring in agricultural sciences with a minor in equine studies.

Why did you choose this direction/field of study?

I feel that I am called to be a steward of the environment. I have always known that I wanted to work with animals but it wasn’t until I came to SES that I realized my passion lies in agriculture. The majority of my learning at SES has been through an interdisciplinary lens which helped me to realize how everything is interconnected. This concept is really important to me especially when it comes to agriculture because I want to farm in a sustainable manner that is going to preserve and restore the earth.

Did you have a mentor who helped you in some way? Who were they? How did they help?

In each phase of my life I have been fortunate enough to have amazing mentors. Some of the most influential mentors are my current high school pastor, my small group leader, teachers at SES, and my aunt. These people have been there to support me, encourage me and guide me in my faith, leadership and everyday life. The thing that makes them mentors to me is that they all believe I will do great things in life and thus help me build different skills to be able to reach my goals and serve others.

What activities were you involved in and how did they help prepare you for the future?

Throughout my high school career I have been involved in a variety of activities such as FFA, 4-H, Girl Scouts, Green Team, Grad Site Council, marching band, alpine skiing, disciples under construction and being a small group leader. I am so grateful for all I have learned in these clubs because each one has taught me a different lesson. FFA and 4-H have allowed me to explore various fields within the agriculture industry and helped to develop my leadership skills by showing me the importance of being a leader who serves with humility and compassion. Girl Scouts has shown me how to be humble by putting the needs of others first to be able to equip them to succeed. Green team taught me that it’s OK to rely on others for help because many hands make light work. Being a leader in my youth group has allowed me to see that I can build trust and inspire others by being transparent and honest. I am so blessed to have participated in all that I have over the last 4 years and these experiences have helped shape me into the person I am today.

What’s your favorite memory about high school?

My favorite memories from high school are from the field studies I went on. These opportunities allowed me to grow closer to friends and go on fun adventures. One of my favorite trips was this past February when I went on a field study up to Grand Marais. We stayed in really old rustic cabins along the Gunflint Trail. These cabins were so old that we had to stoke and maintain the fire to stay warm. Each day we did various winter activities such as Nordic skiing, hiking and snowshoeing. I loved being able to get to know my classmates better and have fun. The best part of the whole trip was on the last night we went out for a night ski. We skied by the light of the stars and it was gorgeous. I loved being able to feel that peace and just be in the moment and the stillness of the night. It was truly remarkable.

What advice would you give to younger students?

My advice to younger students would be to get involved. The people who enjoy their high school years are those who go out and try things. Life is so much more fun when you live it to the fullest. By not only participating in school but also in after school activities you are able to make meaningful connections with people and build that community we all crave. So don’t be afraid to be yourself instead go out there and grab life by the horns.