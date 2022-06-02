ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

Pope appoints new bishop for Diocese of Winona-Rochester

By Sam Shilts
 3 days ago
WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) – Pope Francis appointed the ninth bishop of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester Thursday.

Pope Francis chose Most Rev. Robert E. Barron, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

Bishop Barron, born on November 19, 1959 in Chicago, spent his childhood in Detroit and then in a suburb of Chicago. Bishop Barron studied at Mundelein Seminary in Chicago and at the Catholic University of America in Washington, DC before being ordained a priest on May 24, 1986.

After serving as an associate pastor for three years, Bishop Barron was sent to study at the Institut Catholique de Paris where he completed his Doctorate of Sacred Theology. Bishop Barron served as professor of theology at Mundelein Seminary from 1992 to 2015 and also served as its president-rector from 2012 to 2015.

“I am overjoyed and humbled to receive this new assignment as the ninth bishop of Winona-Rochester,” Barron said. “I look forward immensely to getting to know the good people, priests, and pastoral ministers of the diocese. I will have to brush off my Chicago winter coat, which has remained unused for the past six years in Santa Barbara! My fondest hope is that I might be a good spiritual father to all the Catholics of southern Minnesota.”

Barron’s installation mass has been set for Friday, July 29.

