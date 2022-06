JACKSON -- Baseball can be a cruel game. For seven innings of Saturday’s district final at Lumen Christi, Michigan Center’s defense was spectacular. The Cardinals turned double plays, threw runners out at the plate, made throws from the edge of the outfield grass to turn singles into groundouts, made diving catches in the outfield. The Cardinals committed just one error, and that error resulted in a run which resulted in a 1-0 Lumen Christi win.

MICHIGAN CENTER, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO