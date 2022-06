WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will soon be wrestling his final match at Starrcast V, and along the way, he's had his share of unforgettable moments. Not all of them have been ones he longs to remember of course, and on the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast, Flair recalled one such moment that happened during a meeting with a Vince McMahon. In 2007 Flair took exception to being advertised for a show in South Carolina that he wasn't appearing on and a match that had him teaming with Torrie Wilson to face Carlito and Victoria, and the ensuing exchange with Vince McMahon left Flair in tears.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO